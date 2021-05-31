UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: May 31/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700 2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396 3 6 7 Anthony Smith 269 4 3 4 Aleksandar Rakic 230 5 4 11 Johnny Walker 217 6 20 3 Jiri Prochazka 192 6 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192 8 9 12 Ryan Spann 176.5 9 10 15 Paul Craig 168 10 11 8 Magomed Ankalaev 163 11 8 14 Jimmy Crute 160 12 5 6 Dominick Reyes 135.5 13 12 13 Misha Cirkunov 133.5 14 13 Ovince Saint Preux 130 15 14 16 Jamahal Hill 109 16 15 5 Thiago Santos 106 17 16 10 Nikita Krylov 96 18 18 Ion Cutelaba 94 19 19 Alonzo Menifield 90 20 NR Darren Stewart 82 21 17 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 81 22 21 Da Un Jung 78 23 22 Ed Herman 70 23 NR Eryk Anders 70 25 23 Kennedy Nzechukwu 59 26 24 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56 27 25 Khalil Rountree Jr 46.5 28 26 Dustin Jacoby 46 29 27 Modestas Bukauskas 40 30 28 Devin Clark 38 31 29 Danilo Marques 19 32 30 Aleksa Camur 18 32 30 Maxim Grishin 18 32 30 William Knight 18 35 33 Mike Rodriguez 13 36 34 Ike Villanueva 10 36 34 Marcin Prachnio 10 38 36 John Allan 9 39 37 Carlos Ulberg 0 39 37 Fabio Cherant 0 39 37 Nicolae Negumereanu 0

Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound



