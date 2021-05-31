Video Breakdown: Focusing on the Strengths and Weaknesses of James Bouknight

Today we are discussing a REAL BUCKET that goes by the name of James Bouknight. My gawd, the kid is a professional scorer and we all know you can’t ever have too many of those. His ability to create his own shot with that NASTY hesi will allow him to get buckets especially with a lot better spacing at the NBA level.

Please LIKE, SHARE and SUBSCRIBE if you enjoyed this video.

Video Edited by Korey Moore 🎥

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

Tweets by Cowbell_Kingdom

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://teespring.com/stores/cowbell-kingdom

#JamesBouknight #NBADraft #ScoutingReport