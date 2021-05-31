Cowbell Kingdom

Video Breakdown: Focusing on the Strengths and Weaknesses of James Bouknight

By May 31, 2021 4:17 pm

Today we are discussing a REAL BUCKET that goes by the name of James Bouknight. My gawd, the kid is a professional scorer and we all know you can’t ever have too many of those. His ability to create his own shot with that NASTY hesi will allow him to get buckets especially with a lot better spacing at the NBA level.

