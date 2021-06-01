Rapid Recap: Season of hell ends as Celtics fall to Nets in Game 5

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Sweet relief from this season of hell has finally arrived. The 2021 Celtics, who never had their roster completely healthy for even one day this season; who lost more player days to Covid-19 cases than any team in the NBA; and who were forced to win the play-in tournament after plunging to a disappointing .500 record, have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets took Game 5 in Brooklyn tonight, 123-109, led by 83 combined points from their big three. The Celtics fought hard, but fell behind in the second quarter and could never get the lead back. Jayson Tatum was not other-worldly, but he did finish with 32/9/5.

The Nets shot 51.2% and were 15 of 32 from the arc, neither of which the Celtics could match. The team fouls and free throws were almost even, but according to my Twitter timeline, the Nets repeatedly were bailed out by momentum-changing calls in their favor.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says both Kemba Walker and Rob Williams are out for tonight's Game 5. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 1, 2021

if we're going down tonight, let's go with a bang ☘️ — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) June 1, 2021

First points on the board 🏀 pic.twitter.com/zu20yLa92Q — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 1, 2021

#Celtics holding strong early but need more buckets. They are 5-for-13 so far. #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 1, 2021

Celts maintained a small lead until the Nets closed the period with a 16-5 run.

The Nets are going to be brutal to beat anyway but the Celtics just gave up a wide open Kyrie 3 because they weren't matched up after a made free throw. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 2, 2021

Nets lead 31-24 after one Tatum – 7 points

Lanford – 5 points

Celtics – 9-29 FGAs

Celtics – 3-16 3PAs

Celtics – 2 turnovers Harden – 11/4/4

Irving – 9 points

Nets – 12-24 FGAs

Nets – 2-8 3PAs

Nets – 1 turnover — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

Second quarter.

Evan Fournier, Jabari Parker, Romeo Langford, Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams. That would have been a goofy lineup for a regular season game, never mind Game 5 of a playoff series against two former MVPs and another All-Star. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 2, 2021

Yikes.

After showing Jayson Tatum grabbing at his knee on the court earlier in the game, it appears he's being looked at by team doctors as he sits on the sidelines now. Celtics hanging around in this game, but trail 33-28 early in the second. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 2, 2021

Tatum returned and didn’t appear to have any further difficulty.

Celtics' Jabari Parker's quick decision-making on offense has him up to 11 points in 8 minutes. He's keeping the Celtics in this game right now — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 2, 2021

Pritchard with the save

Parker with the basket pic.twitter.com/DFCtc3FgaN — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2021

Harden knocks Smart down on a screen and Smart is down for a few moments. No review. #Celtics #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 2, 2021

Marcus Smart is 1-for-9 from 3 in 16 first-half minutes. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) June 2, 2021

Do the refs know that the Nets really don’t need their help? — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) June 2, 2021

#Celtics shooting 36% from the field yet down by 8? How is that even possible? — Ty Ray (@coug88) June 2, 2021

Celtics trailing the Nets 59-51 at the end of the first half Tatum: 11pts, 6rebs

Parker: 11pts

Fournier: 7pts, 4rebs

BOS: 36.5% FG, 6/26 from 3 Harden: 18pts, 9asts

Irving: 15pts

Durant: 7ptrs

BKN: 48.8% FG, 7/15 from 3 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) June 2, 2021

Third quarter.

Romeo Langford is really good at this defense thing: pic.twitter.com/vJGhtxqwDt — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) June 2, 2021

James Harden complaining about foul calls is like Bill Gates complaining about paying taxes…..you get a bigger bail out than everyone when you don’t need it — Corey B (@CoreyB08) June 2, 2021

Down 14, coulda mailed it in. Instead..punched back. Now let's see if they can survive life post timeout — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 2, 2021

#Nets giving the #Celtics chances to rally but BOS can't hit enough shots. 9-for-34 from 3pt. They're gonna need someone to get hot quickly. 82-73 BRK. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 2, 2021

The calls kept tilting toward Brooklyn.

Wow. That is a horrible call. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

So if the nets commit a bad turnover or miss an easy shot it is automatically a foul regardless of what is happening? #BOSvsBKN #Celtics #BleedGreen — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) June 2, 2021

Nets lead 86-79 after three Tatum – 20 points

Langford – 13 points

Parker – 13 points

Celtics – 40% FGs

Celtics – 9-34 3PAs

Celtics – 8 turnovers Harden – 21/9/9

Irving – 20 points

Durant – 16 points

Nets – 46.8% FGs

Nets – 8-22 3PAs

Nets – 7 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

Fourth quarter.

The second-leading scorers for the Celtics are Jabari Parker and Romeo Langford in a single-digit game entering the fourth just like we all predicted — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) June 2, 2021

Tristan was scrapping.

The Tristan Thompson experience pic.twitter.com/Rf5MBjZzLx — bread boy (lifelong suns fan) (@MarxistSmart) June 2, 2021

Harden scored but was called for a push-off.

FINALLY — Play the kids, Brad (@csl_duke) June 2, 2021

The Nets challenged. Call overturned, basket good and a foul on Fournier.

JOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOKE — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) June 2, 2021

That star-fvcking reversal of the call from a Harden charge to a Fournier block — after Harden clearly forced contact with his shoulder & forearm into a guy who had established position — is everything that's wrong with @NBAOfficial. Such embarrassing incompetence.#Celtics — Polar Ginger (@PolarGinger) June 2, 2021

Followed by:

KD and Kyrie hit back-to-back threes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ViGDoNNMkq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2021

And the officiating continued.

Even the commentators commenting about it. Who holds the refs accountable? Real question! — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) June 2, 2021

The Celtics won a challenge to prevent Evan Fournier from fouling out, but Twitter wasn’t fooled.

Sure, overturn this call just to get people off your scent — Marcus “The Worm” Hicks (@JamPackard) June 2, 2021

Tatum now with 30. This series has definitely been a good experience for him as the No. 1 option. He finishes final three games with 50-40-30. A healthy Brown makes this a more interesting series. #Celtics #Nets — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 2, 2021

In the end, the Nets simply remembered how to make shots, and nailed down the win with a flurry of threes.

Brooklyn just basically woke up 5:30 ago and decided to put the game away — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) June 2, 2021

I appreciate that this Celtics team didn’t fold and give up. That’s all I have to say about the 2020-21 season — Cousin Steez (@AndrewDoxy) June 2, 2021

Nets win 123-109. Nets win series 4-1. Tatum – 32 points

Fournier – 18 points

Langford – 17 points (career-high)

Celtics – 11-40 3PAs

Celtics – 11 turnovers Harden – 34/10/10

Irving – 25 points

Durant – 24 points

Nets – 15-32 3PAs

Nets – 8 turnovers — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2021

Box score