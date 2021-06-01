Celtics

Rapid Recap: Season of hell ends as Celtics fall to Nets in Game 5

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

By June 1, 2021 10:48 pm

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Sweet relief from this season of hell has finally arrived. The 2021 Celtics, who never had their roster completely healthy for even one day this season; who lost more player days to Covid-19 cases than any team in the NBA; and who were forced to win the play-in tournament after plunging to a disappointing .500 record, have been eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets took Game 5 in Brooklyn tonight, 123-109, led by 83 combined points from their big three. The Celtics fought hard, but fell behind in the second quarter and could never get the lead back. Jayson Tatum was not other-worldly, but he did finish with 32/9/5.

The Nets shot 51.2% and were 15 of 32 from the arc, neither of which the Celtics could match. The team fouls and free throws were almost even, but according to my Twitter timeline, the Nets repeatedly were bailed out by momentum-changing calls in their favor.

Celts maintained a small lead until the Nets closed the period with a 16-5 run.

Second quarter.

Yikes.

Tatum returned and didn’t appear to have any further difficulty.

Third quarter.

 

The calls kept tilting toward Brooklyn.

 

Fourth quarter.

Tristan was scrapping.

Harden scored but was called for a push-off.

The Nets challenged. Call overturned, basket good and a foul on Fournier.

Followed by:

And the officiating continued.

The Celtics won a challenge to prevent Evan Fournier from fouling out, but Twitter wasn’t fooled.

In the end, the Nets simply remembered how to make shots, and nailed down the win with a flurry of threes.

Box score

