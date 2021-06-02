Celtics

Bombshell: Is Brad moving upstairs and Danny saying goodbye? Woj and Shams both say YES

June 2, 2021 10:50 am

Celtics fans who wanted major changes after a disappointing season: it appears you’ll be getting your wish. According to a rapid flurry of tweets this morning from the NBA’s two most connected insiders, Danny Ainge is resigning from the Celtics front office and being replaced by Brad Stevens, who will no longer be head coach.

That’s a lot to take in, especially barely 12 hours after the season-ending playoff loss to Brooklyn. Clearly, these discussions have been in the works for a while, but the news came so suddenly. It’s just … wow!

Even one of the legends was surprised.

At this moment, the Celtics have said nothing official, but how often are both Woj and Shams wrong? Hardly ever. Prepare for uncertainty about the direction of the franchise, and expect more news as this bombshell story develops throughout today. And the speculation about who will coach this team begins now.

