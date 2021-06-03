Mike's Met of the Month, May 2021: Tomas Nido

The month of May was a challenging one for the New York Mets, who weathered a storm of injuries to key players. Despite all of the injury woes, the Mets managed to go 17-9 and exit May in first place, a showing that could pay big dividends for them down the line. Picking a Met of the Month for May was challenging since a lot of unusual suspects stepped up to play key roles, including Kevin Pillar (.327/2/8) and Brandon Drury (.250/2/4) among the Bench Mob. The Mets also received strong starting pitching from Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.13 ERA) and Taijuan Walker (3-0, 1.61 ERA), but the Met of the Month honor had to go to a member of the Bench Mob since their collective effort may have saved the team’s season.

The honoree is catcher Tomas Nido, who delivered a stellar line in May. Nido collected 14 hits in 47 at-bats, good for a .298 average while hitting three home runs and tying for the team lead in RBI’s (11) for the month. The Mets also got some tremendous defense out of Nido, who did a great job limiting the running game and managing a pitching staff that was in flux for periods where the team had only two healthy starting pitchers in its rotation.

Nido’s strong performance has earned him a more even split in a platoon with James McCann, a move that seems to be bringing the best out of both players. The Mets have to hope that Nido is able to keep producing offensively as the team looks to maintain its lead in the National League East for a bit longer without key pieces.

