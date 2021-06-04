6/4/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Diego Padres

This weekend’s series at Petco Park is a huge test for the New York Mets (27-22) and they are already in a hole after dropping the opener to the San Diego Padres (35-23) last night. The Mets fell behind 4-0 and rallied to score three runs before Kevin Pillar grounded into a game-ending double play to seal the Padres’ victory. The two teams are set to continue their four-game weekend set tonight with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 10:10 p.m.

The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA) to the mound tonight in a matchup against his former team. Lucchesi worked into and out of trouble in his last start, giving up a run in 3.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday. The Mets wound up winning that game 4-2. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws on the mound. Snell got lit up by the Houston Astros on Sunday, giving up seven runs in three innings to suffer his second loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: