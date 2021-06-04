Bubble Ball Soccer: Is Bubble Soccer a Real Thing?

Soccer is the world’s leading sport. Four billion people follow games, while hundreds of millions play their own games.

There are many different variations of soccer, including kickball and hacky sack. But most of them come from decades ago. One modern variation of the game is bubble ball soccer.

What is it? Where did it come from, and what are its rules? What tools do you need to play the game, and what are some tips you can follow?

Answer these questions and you can take part in this invigorating sport. Here is your quick guide.

The Basics of Bubble Ball Soccer

Bubble ball soccer combines soccer with zorbing. Zorbing involves rolling down a hill or across a field inside a plastic orb. The goal is to cross the area in the fastest time or win races against other players.

In bubble ball soccer, players play soccer while inside orbs. The orbs do not cover them from head to toe. They extend from their midsections up above their heads, leaving their legs free.

The game functions very similarly to soccer. Players pass the ball to each other to try to score goals. The team that scores the most goals wins.

Unlike soccer, players are encouraged to collide with each other. They knock others onto their backs or heads. Orbs absorb impacts, so players do not experience significant pain or discomfort.

A Brief History of the Game

Bubble ball soccer began in 2011. Two Norwegian comics invented it for a television show, and their episode went viral on YouTube.

In 2014, Jimmy Fallon aired a segment of himself playing the game on The Tonight Show. The next year, entrepreneurs tried pitching it to the investors on Shark Tank. These television appearances led to many Americans trying out the game.

In 2014, the International Bubble Football Association was founded. It regulates the game and runs events like the Bubble Football World Cup. There are facilities designed exclusively for bubble soccer, providing all the tools that players need for games.

Though the pandemic has slowed down a lot of sports, bubble ball games continue to grow. Bubbles naturally provide social distancing, which makes bubble games ideal for indoor venues.

Rules and Regulations

Most rules of soccer apply to bubble ball extreme soccer. Players cannot pick up the ball with their hands. They can kick it with their feet or strike it with their knees and body.

There are no offsides rules, unlike in regular soccer. Most bubble games do not use goalies.

Two teams of five players are involved in the game. The teams start at opposite ends of the pitch. When the referee blows their whistle, they run to the center to get the ball.

Each team can have substitutes. Players can get substituted out whenever their coaches decide. But the same number of players must stay on the field at all times.

Most games last 30 minutes. Some games involve three 10-minute periods, while others use two 15-minute halves.

Other games last 40 minutes with four 10-minute quarters. If the score is tied, the game can run into overtime.

Each team gets three timeouts lasting two minutes each. They can use these timeouts whenever they want, though most teams reserve them for injuries.

The clock does not stop if the ball goes out of bounds. The referee throws the ball back onto the pitch.

No one can strike a player who does not the ball. No one can dive or launch into another player. They must offer assistance to a player who needs help getting up.

Tools

The bubbles used in most games are made with PVC. This is a flexible plastic that accommodates movement but protects players from injuries.

The bubbles should have openings at the top and bottom to allow players to breathe. They should also have handles and shoulder straps so players can roll and flip inside them.

You may be able to find bubbles online if you search “bubble ball soccer rental near me.” If you can’t find them, you can go to a bubble ball facility and play there. You can also use full-body orbs, though you may need to adjust the game.

You can use a conventional soccer ball and goals. Though you can play bubble soccer indoors, many people injure themselves by running into walls. Opt for an open pitch instead.

Tips on How to Play

Anyone can play bubble ball soccer. But they should know that wearing a bubble ball can affect their balance and coordination.

Give everyone some time to practice wearing a bubble. Let them know that they can roll and flip around in it.

Because the bubble provides an opening at the head, it is possible to land upside down. Practice getting out of this position. It may require thrusting your entire body to right yourself.

Make sure to practice the main skills of soccer. Players should learn how to run with a ball, pass, and shoot for goals.

When striking a player that has a ball, aim low. This will knock them off their center of balance without hurting them. You don’t need to use too much force, so be gentle.

Burst the Bubble

Bubble ball soccer is the new way to play soccer. Players wear plastic bubbles that allow them to roll around. The game started in 2011, and it has grown rapidly.

Games can last up to 40 minutes, and teams comprise five players each. The bubbles are the most important tools. See if you can find a human soccer ball bubble rental near you.

You can use a standard ball to play. Leave plenty of time for players to practice moving in their bubbles.

Play modern sports to stay in shape. Follow our coverage for guides on the latest games.