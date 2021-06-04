Dynasty Skills Academy Basketball Skills Training: June - July 2021

It’s time to continue your basketball training. There’s just one problem: you’re not sure what program you should train in this summer.

Not to worry: the Dynasty Skills Academy in Aurora, IL is an amazing program for basketball skills training. The best part is that your coach is Anthony Johnson!

Let’s break down why Dynasty Skills Academy at Supreme Courts is the basketball skills training program you’ve been waiting for.

The Location of the Facility

Supreme Courts, where the Dynasty Skills Academy program is hosted, is located only five miles away from I-88. This location is convenient in terms of transportation. (If you’re not familiar with I-88, perhaps you’re familiar with Fox Valley Mall, where it is also close to!)

The facilities are state-of-the-art. It has four different high school basketball courts, all with the best wood floors. In fact, the kind of flooring at Supreme Courts is used in 90% of NBA courts too!

Best of all: it’s climate-controlled, so no sweaty, stinky gyms when it comes to participating in Dynasty Skills Academy.

Choose from Four Different Sessions

The Dynasty Skills Academy sessions run at four different times between June and July 2021 and are for those in the 3rd-8th grades.

Both boys and girls can participate in the first session from June 14-16. Over these three days, students begin training at 12 pm and go for an hour and fifteen minutes each day.

The second training session is also for boys and girls and runs from June 28-30.

Then, there are boys-only and girls-only training sessions. These sessions last longer and are more intense than the ones mentioned before. These special sessions last from July 7-28, running twice per week.

When you click here, you can learn more about the costs of each session.

The Basketball Skills Training Learned

There are so many skills you can learn and improve on during the Dynasty Skills Academy at Supreme Courts.

During these sessions, you can improve your skills in ball handling, balance, and focus. This will help you when you work on shooting, staying accountable to your team, and more.

As for defense, you will learn how best to understand a defense set and figure out where its weakest point is. Then, you can work with your team members on moving the defense.

Overall, you may need a basketball training skills refresher in the summertime. Working with a basketball skills trainer like Anthony Johnson can help you achieve your goals.

Try Dynasty Skills Academy Today

For the premier basketball skills training program in the Chicagoland area, keep Dynasty Skills Academy at Supreme Courts on your radar.

After a successful career in college and overseas basketball, Anthony Johnson conceived Dynasty Skills Academy to assist players in reaching their highest potential in the art of basketball.

For more articles on a basketball training summer camp or other sports-related inquiries, check out the rest of our website!