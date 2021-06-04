The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 28: Gregory Rodrigues

Name: Gregory Rodrigues

Opponent: Dusko Todorovic

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

Dusko Todorovic is a fighter who does an excellent job at swarming his opponents. As seen in his debut fight with Dequan Townsend, when Todorovic starts landing he just keeps throwing. While that worked like a charm against someone like Townsend (and has against all of his past opponents), it may not work so well this time out.

Gregory Rodrigues is a sniper with instant KO power. Just a couple of weeks ago, he won the LFA title by turning out the lights on Josh Fremd with a walk-off. This is dangerous in all situations, but especially for a guy like Todorovic, who typically does not prioritize returning his hands to his chin after a strike. Given this fact, and the defensive acumen of Rodrigues, I expect him to get the KO win here.

2021 Record: 4-12 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($520)

Return on Investment: -29%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)