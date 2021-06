our guy went in their net haha — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 5, 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights are merely 4 years old, so you’ll have to forgive the childish jokes, which we at Barry Melrose Rocks are clearly better than.

But really, the Knights are tied at 1 as of this writing, with less than a minute to go in the 2nd period in Game 3 of a series they trail 2-0, so I can’t fault them for trying to find any way possible to get more points.