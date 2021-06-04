MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jun 4/21

By June 4, 2021 11:20 am

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5
2 2 6 Derek Brunson 377
3 3 4 Marvin Vettori 357
4 4 2 Robert Whittaker 330
5 6 9 Uriah Hall 299
6 5 5 Jared Cannonier 279
7 7 12 Sean Strickland 252
8 8 3 Paulo Costa 232.5
9 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5
10 9 8 Darren Till 210
11 12 14 Omari Akhmedov 190
12 14 16 Brad Tavares 176
13 11 13 Chris Weidman 172
14 18 Brendan Allen 170
15 15 Trevin Giles 160.5
16 13 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5
17 17 Ian Heinisch 137
18 30 Andre Muniz 130
19 19 10 Kelvin Gastelum 122
20 20 Anthony Hernandez 120
21 21 Makhmud Muradov 115
22 22 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5
23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104
24 24 Joaquin Buckley 102
25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 100
26 26 Punahele Soriano 96
27 27 Zak Cummings 95.5
28 28 Tom Breese 95
29 31 Alessio Di Chirico 82
30 36 Phil Hawes 78
31 29 Karl Roberson 68
32 35 Rodolfo Vieira 66
33 37 Andrew Sanchez 61
34 38 Marc-Andre Barriault 60
35 33 Krzysztof Jotko 55
36 39 Julian Marquez 54
37 NR Laureano Staropoli 45
38 40 Dalcha Lungiambula 42
39 47 Jun Yong Park 37
40 48 Jordan Wright 36
41 41 Sam Alvey 28.5
42 42 Roman Dolidze 26
43 43 Jack Marshman 25.5
44 44 Charles Byrd 25
45 45 Dricus du Plessis 20
45 45 Jacob Malkoun 20
47 49 Deron Winn 15
48 59 Andreas Michailidis 10
48 50 Maki Pitolo 10
48 50 Shamil Gamzatov 10
51 54 Abu Azaitar 9
51 54 Dusko Todorovic 9
51 50 Kyle Daukaus 9
51 54 Nassourdine Imavov 9
51 50 Tafon Nchukwi 9
51 54 Wellington Turman 9
57 NR Alen Amedovski 0
57 59 Antonio Arroyo 0
57 59 Antonio Braga Neto 0
57 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0
57 59 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
57 NR Hu Yaozong 0
57 59 Jamie Pickett 0
57 59 Jordan Williams 0

 

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

