raceon Belmont Stakes Horse Race Live Stream 2021 HD Schedule, TV Listings, and Radio Coverage

Trained by Bob Baffert, Charlatan has never been beaten across the wire in four lifetime starts, though he was disqualified from a Grade 1 win in a division of last May’s Arkansas Derby due to a medication overage. Jockey Mike Smith will pilot the 4-year-old Speightstown colt, winner of Santa Anita’s Malibu Stakes (G1) two months ago in his last start.

Check all channels to watch Belmont Stakes 2021 from the United States and Other Countries below. Also, find the full schedule for the biggest horse race event. For the fans of horse racing, nothing is more exciting than the Belmont Stakes. Well, the fans would have really missed the horse racing action due to the COVID menace.

However, after a little obstruction that game is back on track and only after a few hours the die-hard fans of this sport can withness some history in action once again. Although our post is about the Livestream options of the game still we will cover all the details that one would certainly appreciate knowing.

Belmont Stakes 2021 Live Stream Reddit

Belmont Stakes 2021 will be televised heavily, and we would recommend our readers to watch it either on their regular cable networks or in the live stream format, we would be providing information on the same. Below you can find the TV Schedule of the Belmont Stakes 2021 for your reference.

Belmont Stakes 2021- Radio/TV Live Streaming Schedule

Here is the radio broadcast schedule of the event, we never leave any stone unturned for our valuable readers. Livestream Options of the Belmont Stakes.

Here is the precise and to-the-point information on the Livestream options that one can utilize to watch the Belmont Stakes 2021.

TV Schedule

Date Program Time Network/Social Media Feb. 18 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Feb. 19 “La Trifecta” 7 p.m. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Feb. 19 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Feb. 19 “Always Be Racing” 4 p.m. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube Feb. 20 “America’s Day at the Races” coverage of the Belmont Stakes 8:30 a.m.-noon on FS2, noon-1 p.m. on FS1 FS1 and FS2 Feb. 20 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. FS2 Feb. 20 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Feb. 21 “America’s Day at the Races” 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. FS2 Feb. 21 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG Feb. 22 “The Winners’ Circle” season premiere 11 a.m. Facebook and Twitter Feb. 22 Live coverage of horse racing post time varies TVG

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule

Date Program Time Network Feb. 18 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Feb. 18 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN Feb. 18 Brisnet Call-in Show 6 p.m. HRRN Feb. 19 At The Races with Steve Byk 9 a.m. Thoroughbred Radio Network Feb. 19 Race Day on HRRN Presented by TwinSpires 3 p.m. HRRN Feb. 19 Weekend Stakes Preview Presented by NYRA Bets 6 p.m. HRRN Feb. 20 Equine Forum Show 8 a.m. HRRN Feb. 20 Off to the Races on The Racing Biz Radio Network 10 a.m. ESPN 950 AM

Belmont Stakes Field

2, 2. Bangkok (Andrew Balding, Ryan Moore), 30-1

3, 9. Charlatan (Bob Baffert, Mike Smith), 7-5

4, 1. Chuwa Wizard (Ryuji Okubo, Keita Tosaki), 15-1

5, 14. Extra Elusive (Roger Charlton, Hollie Doyle), 30-1

6, 6. Global Giant (John Gosden, Frankie Dettori), 30-1

7, 3. Great Scot (Abdullah Mushrif, Adel Alfouraidi), 50-1

8, 5. Knicks Go (Brad Cox, Joel Rosario), 5-2

9, 4. Max Player (Steve Asmussen, Mickaël Barzalona), 20-1

10, 10. Military Law (Musabbeh Al Mheiri, Antonio Fresu), 12-1

11, 12. Mishriff (John Gosden, David Egan), 6-1

12, 11. Simsir (Fawzi Nass, Adrie de Vries), 30-1

13, 8. Sleepy Eyes Todd (Miguel Angel Silva, Alexis Moreno), 20-1

14, 7. Tacitus (Bill Mott, William Buick), 15-1

15, 13. Derevo (Abdullah Mushrif, Cristian Demuro), 30-1

Belmont Stakes Live Streaming Channels 2021

Check all options to watch Belmont Stakes 2021 below.

NBC

As per the information that we have presently with us, NBC is the official Livestream and broadcast partner for the games. You might want to subscribe to NBC Sports to be sure. The subscription cost for the same is 64.99 USD. Still, we would urge our readers to check out the official sources in case the price has changed.

TVG

TVG Network is a Livestream platform for sports-oriented programming, they currently focus on horse racing and dog racing (greyhound racing). The subscription cost of their services is roughly 10 USD, which is pretty affordable and this is the most economical Livestream option that you can avail yourself to watch the Belmont Stakes Live Stream.



Youtube TV

If you are a subscriber of YouTube TV then you would have access to NBC networks, which automatically makes you eligible to watch the live stream of the games. Just for information YouTube TV can be subscribed at a cost of USD 64.99 per month. It comes with 6 device access and unlimited DVR space.

Free Livestream Options of the Belmont Stakes-2021

Here is the list of free live stream options that one can explore to watch the Belmont Stakes 2021,

Facebook – Join the related groups and wait for the watch party.

Reddit- Join the subreddits and get the live stream links

Twitter- Follow horse racing handles, they would post some free live stream links

Social media has many avenues where you can get some free live stream links for watching this event. Reddit is the numero uno choice for the same. Do explore the platforms and we are sure you would be able to find some free live stream links.

Belmont Stakes-2021 – VPN Guide

If you are living outside the USA, then chances are that the official live stream options would be geo-blocked in your location. The only way to overcome this problem is by using a good quality VPN service and set your location to the USA. Here are some of the VPN that can help you do just that.



Nord VPN

Costs only 11.99 USD a month it comes with many great features, some of the best features of this VPN are,

Comes with WireGuard VPN technology

Supports Multihop and Tor connections

Very easy to setup & use

Multiple server locations

ProtonVPN

Costs only 4 Euros a month it comes with many great features, some of the best features of this VPN are,

Has a free subscription option

Very Flexible & Affordable plans

Supports Multihop VPN to secure locations

Supports Tor connection

You can choose either of the two VPN services, they are equally good and will enable you to watch the Belmont Stakes 2021 live stream without any issues.

Belmont Stakes Live Stream Reddit Channels

Saddle up for the South Floridas wealthiest horse race. Belmont Stakes is galloping towards us and this year’s favorite for the main event is Sir Dragonet. The three-year-old horse is a 3/1 favorite having destroyed his rivals at the Chester Vase by eight lengths.

Read on to find your Derby live stream options, wherever you are, to see who wins this year’s, King George VI Chase. The Derby started way back in 1780 and, like many other classic English races, is reserved for three-year-old horses only.

That means you only get the one shot to win this prestigious and hefty prize value cup. The value isn’t just the highest in terms of the prize fund. But it’s the fact that the winner can then use that horse to breed future generations. And there is a huge charge to the buyers. This is also the famous race where suffragette Emily Davison lost her life on the track in 1913. She fought for women’s rights. This year sees 15 horses in contention. While the crowd favorite Sir Dragonet is expected to win. His trainer is one of the best flat trainers in the world. Aidan O’Brien has eight other horses in this race. They are Broome, Anthony Van Dyck, Japan, Circus Maximus, Cape of Good Hope and Sovereign.

Last season’s Derby was won by Masar for Godolphin, a first winner for Sheikh Mohammed. Expect pageantry fit for the Queen when the 2020 King George VI Chase festival gets underway on Friday. Her Majesty has only missed two King George VI Chase Derbies since her first visit as a Princess in 1946. She is expected to be at the heart of the event once again in 2020. As she enters her eighth decade of soaking up the atmosphere at King George VI Chase Downs racecourse. The festival takes place on Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June. Opening races will begin at 2:00 pm and the final races will be run at 5:50 pm. The main race – Belmont Stakes – takes place at 4:30 pm on Saturday 1st June.

Live streaming channels of the Belmont Stakes Horse racing Reddit

We know there will be thousands of you out there who have made your Derby Bet but for one reason or another, you are unable to get to the TV at race time to see if your selection pays off. Fear not, as in today’s modern times’ technology is never far away and you will be able to watch the 2020 Derby live Online with a number of the top UK bookmakers.

This is ideal for those of you who will be stuck in the office come Derby Day and now you will be able to keep track of your bet. Fans across the nations will be tuning in for the world-famous flat race, but how can you watch Belmont Stakes? We have compiled some of the best channels to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase on live stream.

1. ITV: – Official Channel

If you stay in the UK, you can watch the 2020 King George VI Chase horse race via live stream on the ITV Hub on your computer. You will need to log in with or create an ITV account in order to stream the races. The ITV Hub is also available on Android and Apple mobile devices, meaning you can watch it live on your phones and tablets. You can also download the ITV Hub on the Amazon and Windows App Store.

Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV owners will not be left out, and also have the option to download the ITV Hub. It can also be found on YouView boxes and Samsung Smart TVs.

2. TV player

It is another option to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase Horse race. The high-quality Video streaming provides the live coverage of the event without any hindrance. TV player is compatible with the latest devices such as mobile phones and tables.

To watch TV player on mobile phones all you need to do is download the App from either the Google Play and the App Store.

Get the Belmont Stakes horse race live streaming for free from anywhere in the world

Download and install a VPN

If you don’t have easy access to watch Belmont Stakes 2020 online while away from home, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We have tried and tested all of the major VPN services and we recommend ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It is compatible with all the latest devices and supports most of the streaming services and is ranked amongst the fastest. You also install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So, for that one-stop shop, you cannot go wrong with the ExpressVpn. But there are a lot of fantastic VPN options out there as well:

The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

ExpressVPN: It is the best VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

NordVPN: The Smart Play technology makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

VyprVPN: The blazing speeds make VyprVPN a good choice for 4K video

Connect to the appropriate server location

Just open the VPN app, click ‘choose location’ and select the right location, it is super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the 2020 King George VI Chase horse race live for free.

Go to TVPlayer.com

The TV Player service is free and the best legal way to stream all of the action at this year’s King George VI Chase live. Once your VPN is up and running with a UK location, simply head to TVPlayer.com.

We hope you have gone through all the streaming options and will make the right choice to watch the 2020 King George VI Chase Horse Race.

The 2020 King George VI Chase is scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM PST / 10:15 AM EST) on December 26 (Boxing Day). It’s the penultimate event in the Ladbrokes Winter Festival at Kempton Park, England, but also the most profitable, with £250,000 in prize money at stake.

Rather stay in on Boxing Day? No problem: below, we’ll explain how you can stream Belmont Stakes in its entirety online. However, you should note that if you’d like to watch this race for free outside of the UK, you’ll need a high-speed VPN capable of unblocking ITV Hub abroad.

This article will only recommend official broadcasters. Although events like this often have unlicensed streams, they come with significant disadvantages. For a start, unofficial streams are often laggy and low-resolution. There’s also a good chance they’ll be taken offline before the end of the race. You can watch the 2020 King George VI Chase for free anyway, so there’s no reason to use unlicensed streams.

How to stream Belmont Stakes abroad with a VPN

New to VPNs and not sure how to get started? Follow the steps below to unblock and stream Belmont Stakes wherever you are:

First, sign up for a suitable VPN service. We recommend NordVPN but you might also want to consider Surfshark and ExpressVPN; two worthwhile, high-quality alternatives. Install the VPN app. There will be a few different versions so be sure to get the right one for your operating system. Connect to one of your VPN’s British servers. This will provide you with a British IP address and trick UK streaming services into letting you watch from abroad. Create an ITV Hub account. This is completely free, and while you’ll be asked to enter a postcode, any valid UK postal code will work. Try watching a video on ITV Hub. It should load almost immediately but if not, clear your cache and cookies, then refresh the page.

We strongly recommend running through the steps above well before the race begins. This way, if anything doesn’t work as intended, you’ll still have time to contact customer support and resolve the issue. Remember that this event is live, so if you realize too late that your VPN doesn’t work, you’ll miss part of the race.

How to watch the 2021 Belmont Stakes for free on UK TV

It’s actually very simple to watch Ladbroke Winter Festival events online. You have two choices: stream the 2020 King George VI Chase for free on ITV Hub or pay for a Racing TV subscription. Obviously, if you don’t normally watch horse racing, ITV is the better choice.

ITV will be showing the entire Winter Festival, with coverage running from 1:15 PM GMT(5:15 AM PST / 8:15 AM EST) until the end of the King George Chase. As a bonus, you’ll be able to watch the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Steeple Chase from the Wetherby Racecourse.

Racing TV has a far wider selection of live horse races to watch, but it’s a premium service. It costs £24.98 per month, although day passes are available for £10. There’s really no need to pay to watch this event, however, as it’ll be streamed in its entirety on ITV.

You should note that both of these services will show the race as it airs on TV, so you will need a UK TV License to watch. This is easy to accidentally overlook as neither service actually checks to see if you have a TV License or not. You’ll also need a VPN to access ITV Hub or Racing TV abroad. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out, enabling you to live stream the 2020 King George Chase for free.

Which horses are competing?

11 horses will compete in this Grade 1 National Hunt steeplechase on December 26. Below, we’ve listed the horses participating in Belmont Stakes:

Black Op Clan Des Obeaux Cyrname Frodon Lostintranslation Monalee Real Steel Saint Calvados Santini Waiting Patiently Andy’s Verdict

Which horses are expected to do well?

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Clan Des Obeaux here: he won the last two King George Chases, and a third consecutive victory would really be the icing on the cake. Of course, he’ll face tough competition in Cyrname, having only narrowly outpaced his rival last time around. Don’t write off Lostintranslation either; he’s had a bit of a rough season but came in third at Cheltenham last year.

Runners

1 Black Op

Grade 1 novice hurdle winner and second in top novice chase on this card last year, but needs to improve massively on two runs this season.

Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Form: 122-49

Odds: 66-1

2 Clan Des Obeaux

Seeks a hat-trick in this race and defeated reopposing stablemate Cyrname by 21 lengths last year. The one to beat.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Form: 218-2

Odds: 7-4

3 Cyrname

The top-rated runner and proved his stamina with Charlie Hall Chase victory at Wetherby on return. Reasons to believe he will fare better this time.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Form: 12F-1

Odds: 2-1

4 Frodon

Popular and versatile chaser who is 2-3 around Kempton. He is a one-time winner from eight starts in Grade 1 company though.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Form: 314-14

Odds: 33-1

5 Lostintranslation

Gold Cup third but pulled up in this last season. He has the class but will have to step up considerably on his distant third at Haydock on his return.

Trainer: Colin Tizzard

Jockey: Robbie Power

Form: 11P3-3

Odds: 8-1

6 Real Steel

Eyecatching sixth in Gold Cup and has since joined Paul Nicholls. Needs to prove stamina and improve on recent third at Ascot.

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Form: 41P6-3

Odds: 16-1

7 Saint Calvados

Standout career best when second in Ryanair Chase last time. Goes well fresh and could outrun odds.

Trainer: Harry Whittington

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Form: 1422-

Odds: 16-1

8 Santini

Neck second in last season’s Gold Cup and should benefit for recent Aintree reappearance. May be tested by this sharp track.

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Form: 112-2

Odds: 5-1

9 Waiting Patiently

Grade 1 winner who runs for the first time in over a year. Has to prove his stamina but an each-way contender.

Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Form: U23/3-

Odds: 25-1