Sep 14, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Augusto Sakai (blue gloves) defeats Marcin Tybura (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

Augusto Sakai Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Sherman) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Arlovski) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Tybura) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Ivanov) – $104,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5/20 – L (Overeem) – $59,000 ($55,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (Harris) – $61,000 ($55,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $306,500

 

