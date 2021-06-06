Makwan Amirkhani Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Mar 18, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Makwan Amirkhani (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs Johnson – Jan 24/15 – W (Ogle) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Penne – Jun 20/15 – W (Fullen) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (Wilkinson) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – L (Allen) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (Knight) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – W (Fishgold) – $99,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Burgos) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – event cancelled but paid: $20,000*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Henry) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – L (Barboza) – $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (Kirk) – $48,000 ($42,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $521,000

 

