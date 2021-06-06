MMA Manifesto

Tanner Boser Career Earnings

Tanner Boser Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Tanner Boser Career Earnings

By June 6, 2021 12:00 am

By |

June 27, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tanner Boser (blue gloves) punches Philipe Lins of Brazil (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Boser Career Earnings

 

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

 

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Spitz) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Gane) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/19 – W (Lins) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 26/20 – W (Pessoa) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – L (Arlovski) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (Latifi) – $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $214,500

 

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

12hr

Mets 12hr ago

You younger fans might not fully appreciate the enormity of this weekend. The Mets played four games in San Diego, and didn’t (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home