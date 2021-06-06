By Jeff Fox | June 6, 2021 12:00 am

Tanner Boser Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – W (Spitz) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – L (Gane) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/19 – W (Lins) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 26/20 – W (Pessoa) – $94,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Nov 7/20 – L (Arlovski) – $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai – Jun 5/21 – L (Latifi) – $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $214,500