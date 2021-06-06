Congratulations to Andre Tran for winning our UFC Vegas 28 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 263 on June 12th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 73%

Marcin Tybura – 55%

Roman Dolidze – 73%

Santiago Ponzinibbio – 61%

Dusko Todorovic – 61%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 45-38 (54%)



UFC Vegas 28 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Andre Tran 14 2 Kane 14 3 Ibrahim the best boxer in the backyard babyy 12 4 Sam Fowler 11 5 Ben Hilder 10 5 Marco Pham 10 5 Omar Abdulla 10 5 stewartthames 10 9 Adrian Sunnex 9 9 Damn 9 9 Nathan H. 9 9 PitanJosh 9 9 PJ Jefferies 9 9 Samuli Luttinen 9 9 The MMA Manifesto 9 9 Will ROsen 9 9 Zac Mangos 9 18 Aj 8 18 danny 8 18 John Rong 8 21 Ash.K ♡ 7 21 Isaac 7 21 Luke Fortune 7 21 SternFan74 7 21 tp 7 26 Agus Susanto 6 26 Dave K. 6 26 DJ 6 26 James Weise 6 26 Luke Smith 6 26 Michael J. 6 26 nick rennie 6 26 ryanC 6 26 Stephanie C 6 26 Umar Zaheer 6 36 Barry Oh 5 36 Ben White 5 36 Dan Meehan 5 36 daniel 5 36 Fabio Felterino 5 36 Herman Martinez 5 36 Kyle Whatnall 5 36 Michael V. 5 36 MiracleMaia 5 36 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 46 Bruce Gosse 4 46 chris lloyd 4 46 dan 4 46 Daniel Caughtry 4 46 Darian Hall 4 51 Angus Graham 3 51 Brandon Kaplan 3 51 Luke Galloway 3 51 Tara Miller 3 55 larry chaput 2 56 David John Bednar 1 56 Neil H. 1



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 106 2 Omar Abdulla 100 3 Herman Martinez 98 3 Nathan H. 98 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 93 6 John Rong 89 7 Michael J. 88 8 Adrian Sunnex 87 8 Brandon Kaplan 87 10 DJ 83 10 SternFan74 83

