Congratulations to Andre Tran for winning our UFC Vegas 28 Pick ‘Em Contest, via tiebreaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 263 on June 12th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 73%
Marcin Tybura – 55%
Roman Dolidze – 73%
Santiago Ponzinibbio – 61%
Dusko Todorovic – 61%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 45-38 (54%)
UFC Vegas 28 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Andre Tran
|14
|2
|Kane
|14
|3
|Ibrahim the best boxer in the backyard babyy
|12
|4
|Sam Fowler
|11
|5
|Ben Hilder
|10
|5
|Marco Pham
|10
|5
|Omar Abdulla
|10
|5
|stewartthames
|10
|9
|Adrian Sunnex
|9
|9
|Damn
|9
|9
|Nathan H.
|9
|9
|PitanJosh
|9
|9
|PJ Jefferies
|9
|9
|Samuli Luttinen
|9
|9
|The MMA Manifesto
|9
|9
|Will ROsen
|9
|9
|Zac Mangos
|9
|18
|Aj
|8
|18
|danny
|8
|18
|John Rong
|8
|21
|Ash.K ♡
|7
|21
|Isaac
|7
|21
|Luke Fortune
|7
|21
|SternFan74
|7
|21
|tp
|7
|26
|Agus Susanto
|6
|26
|Dave K.
|6
|26
|DJ
|6
|26
|James Weise
|6
|26
|Luke Smith
|6
|26
|Michael J.
|6
|26
|nick rennie
|6
|26
|ryanC
|6
|26
|Stephanie C
|6
|26
|Umar Zaheer
|6
|36
|Barry Oh
|5
|36
|Ben White
|5
|36
|Dan Meehan
|5
|36
|daniel
|5
|36
|Fabio Felterino
|5
|36
|Herman Martinez
|5
|36
|Kyle Whatnall
|5
|36
|Michael V.
|5
|36
|MiracleMaia
|5
|36
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|46
|Bruce Gosse
|4
|46
|chris lloyd
|4
|46
|dan
|4
|46
|Daniel Caughtry
|4
|46
|Darian Hall
|4
|51
|Angus Graham
|3
|51
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|51
|Luke Galloway
|3
|51
|Tara Miller
|3
|55
|larry chaput
|2
|56
|David John Bednar
|1
|56
|Neil H.
|1
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|106
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|100
|3
|Herman Martinez
|98
|3
|Nathan H.
|98
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|93
|6
|John Rong
|89
|7
|Michael J.
|88
|8
|Adrian Sunnex
|87
|8
|Brandon Kaplan
|87
|10
|DJ
|83
|10
|SternFan74
|83
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)