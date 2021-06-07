Culture

4 Tips to Build Self Confidence in Your Basketball Team

June 7, 2021

Basketball is a game of flair and finesse. To win it, you have to own the court. To make the other team feel inferior to you, your gameplay, and your skill. But, to achieve that, you’ve got to be confident.

As a coach, it is your job to inspire this confidence from your players. Because just as they look up to you for training, they look up to you for support and encouragement. So, how do you inspire confidence in your team? Here are a few tips.

1. Let Everyone Know How Important Their Role is

Jun 7, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) in the second quarter during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Players have the highest drive when they are working towards a goal larger than themselves. Emphasizing to each player that they are playing for the team and not just themselves gives them a sense of purpose.

Success in basketball is not determined solely by the number of wins. It is also determined by how well team members collaborate. When each team member recognizes their role, they can support their teammates, which in turn, gives them a sense of accomplishment. 

Regardless of the player’s role, you should always let them know that they play an important part in the team, even if they’re benched. When you make everyone feel appreciated, you can count on the team’s confidence.

2. Encourage Them For Future Success

Basketball is about both winning and losing. It is these moments that make the game truly great. Unfortunately, many people only come to realize this once they have lost a major game after a winning streak. If, for example, your team gets eliminated mid-season. Your team might carry the weight of this loss throughout the season, and it might even spill out to the off-season.

When this happens, you should make your players understand that there are future games ahead. Games that they have a chance of winning if they put in the work. Challenging them like this will give them a sense of optimism, which then sets the tone for improvement.

Remind your team what it has achieved and steer the players’ minds away from the loss. Always remind them to do their best, even if they lose a game. After all, the loss of one game doesn’t necessarily mean the loss of the entire season. And even if they do lose the season, there’s always the next one—another shot at the championship.

3. Get The Right Jersey

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) while driving for a shot during the third quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Just like any army, a basketball team needs a uniform. A jersey they can call their own and in which they find a sense of purpose and belonging.

It might not seem like much, but the right jersey can boost a team’s confidence and morale tremendously. But a jersey is not just a jersey, so to speak. It should reflect the team’s personality and spirit. Custom reversible basketball jerseys can come with the players’ names inscribed on them and in the color and design you want. 

4. Constructive Criticism

In any game, players will mess up or waste precious opportunities. You might be tempted to shout at them, to criticize them for their mistakes. While this is not frowned upon in sports, berating the players might have a detrimental effect on their game when done excessively.

Instead of being angry at them, cite their mistake and give pointers on what to do when faced with the same situation. This will prove to them that you understand them and that you want them to grow. This will make them respect you more and will better your relationship.

Constructive criticism should also extend beyond the pitch. If a player has some personal issues that are affecting their role in the team, find time to talk to them and point them in the right direction. This will make them feel valued.

Any Coach Can Be Great

It doesn’t take a master coach to make the best team in the world. Only a smart one. One who pays attention even to the little things. One who guides the players through victories and losses with zeal and appreciation. Of course, there are lots of other things you can do to build confidence in your team but let what we have highlighted here be a starting point.

