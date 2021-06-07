Gus the Bus gets paid by Ravens

The Ravens placed a tender on Edwards , a restricted free agent, in March to avoid losing him during free agency. Asked about Edwards in March, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he was committed to keeping “The Bus” in Baltimore long-term.

“He is a Raven,” DeCosta said. “He played his butt off this past year, and he had a good season for us.”

Nice to see a team rewarding an overachiever…

Augustus “Gus” Edwards (born April 13, 1995) is a Liberian-American professional football running back for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at Rutgers and signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Edwards signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2018. He was waived on September 1, 2018 and was signed to the practice squad the next day. He was promoted to the active roster on October 13, 2018. In Week 6 of the 2018 season, he made his professional debut in the 21–0 victory over the Tennessee Titans. He had 10 carries for 42 yards in the game. In a Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, he recorded 17 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards joined elite company on November 25, 2018, when he recorded 23 carries for 118 yards in a 34–17 victory over the Oakland Raiders. He became the first Ravens’ rookie running back to have back to back 100+ yard rushing games since Jamal Lewis in the 2000 season. He finished the season as the Ravens leading rusher with 718 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also finished fifth among all rookie running backs in rushing yards. In the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had 23 rushing yards in his playoff debut, a 23–17 loss.

At 6-1, 235…. Gus is a bus, especially if you have to tackle him. Nice to see the Ravens’ rewarding him for all his hard work just to be here.

