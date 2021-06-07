MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 7/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 7/21

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Muslim Salikhov of Russia kicks Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967
2 2 4 Leon Edwards 522
3 3 2 Colby Covington 455
4 4 Santiago Ponzinibbio 349
5 9 Muslim Salikhov 344
6 5 6 Vicente Luque 328
7 6 3 Gilbert Burns 321.5
8 7 5 Stephen Thompson 300
9 8 12 Li Jingliang 299.5
10 NR Kevin Lee 295
11 10 7 Michael Chiesa 238
12 11 8 Jorge Masvidal 230
13 12 James Krause 224.5
14 17 9 Neil Magny 222
15 13 14 Sean Brady 215
16 NR Niko Price 207
17 15 Warlley Alves 202.5
18 18 Randy Brown 193
19 19 10 Demian Maia 172
20 49 Alex Morono 170
21 21 Khaos Williams 168
22 22 Max Griffin 167
23 16 Francisco Trinaldo 156
24 14 Claudio Silva 154
25 23 Miguel Baeza 131
26 24 Matt Brown 130
27 20 11 Geoff Neal 129
28 25 13 Belal Muhammad 120
28 25 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 120
30 27 Jake Matthews 117.5
31 28 15 Robbie Lawler 112
32 29 Shavkat Rakhmonov 110
33 30 Nicolas Dalby 108
34 31 Dwight Grant 107
35 32 16 Khamzat Chimaev 103
36 34 Peter Sobotta 101
37 35 Lyman Good 94
38 37 Daniel Rodriguez 91
39 59 Court McGee 89.5
40 38 Mike Perry 82.5
41 39 Michel Pereira 81
42 40 Song Kenan 76.5
43 41 Dhiego Lima 76
44 42 Takashi Sato 70
45 43 Impa Kasanganay 68
45 43 Ramazan Emeev 68
47 45 Tim Means 67
48 36 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
49 47 Mickey Gall 59
50 NR Danny Roberts 55
51 50 Mounir Lazzez 54
52 51 Matthew Semelsberger 49
53 48 Bryan Barberena 45
53 52 Sasha Palatnikov 45
55 NR Carlston Harris 40
55 52 Christian Aguilera 40
57 NR Alan Patrick 38
58 55 David Zawada 36
59 56 Carlos Condit 29
60 57 Alex Oliveira 27
61 58 Jason Witt 18
62 60 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
62 60 Gabriel Green 10
62 60 Mike Jackson 10
65 63 Nate Diaz 9
65 NR Sergey Khandozhko 9
67 64 Jared Gooden 0
67 NR Jordan Williams 0
67 64 Louis Cosce 0
67 NR Mason Jones 0
67 64 Niklas Stolze 0
67 64 Philip Rowe 0
67 64 Ramiz Brahimaj 0
67 64 Stefan Sekulic 0

 

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

