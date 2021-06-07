UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 7/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|967
|2
|2
|4
|Leon Edwards
|522
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|455
|4
|4
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|349
|5
|9
|Muslim Salikhov
|344
|6
|5
|6
|Vicente Luque
|328
|7
|6
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|321.5
|8
|7
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|300
|9
|8
|12
|Li Jingliang
|299.5
|10
|NR
|Kevin Lee
|295
|11
|10
|7
|Michael Chiesa
|238
|12
|11
|8
|Jorge Masvidal
|230
|13
|12
|James Krause
|224.5
|14
|17
|9
|Neil Magny
|222
|15
|13
|14
|Sean Brady
|215
|16
|NR
|Niko Price
|207
|17
|15
|Warlley Alves
|202.5
|18
|18
|Randy Brown
|193
|19
|19
|10
|Demian Maia
|172
|20
|49
|Alex Morono
|170
|21
|21
|Khaos Williams
|168
|22
|22
|Max Griffin
|167
|23
|16
|Francisco Trinaldo
|156
|24
|14
|Claudio Silva
|154
|25
|23
|Miguel Baeza
|131
|26
|24
|Matt Brown
|130
|27
|20
|11
|Geoff Neal
|129
|28
|25
|13
|Belal Muhammad
|120
|28
|25
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|120
|30
|27
|Jake Matthews
|117.5
|31
|28
|15
|Robbie Lawler
|112
|32
|29
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|110
|33
|30
|Nicolas Dalby
|108
|34
|31
|Dwight Grant
|107
|35
|32
|16
|Khamzat Chimaev
|103
|36
|34
|Peter Sobotta
|101
|37
|35
|Lyman Good
|94
|38
|37
|Daniel Rodriguez
|91
|39
|59
|Court McGee
|89.5
|40
|38
|Mike Perry
|82.5
|41
|39
|Michel Pereira
|81
|42
|40
|Song Kenan
|76.5
|43
|41
|Dhiego Lima
|76
|44
|42
|Takashi Sato
|70
|45
|43
|Impa Kasanganay
|68
|45
|43
|Ramazan Emeev
|68
|47
|45
|Tim Means
|67
|48
|36
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|62
|49
|47
|Mickey Gall
|59
|50
|NR
|Danny Roberts
|55
|51
|50
|Mounir Lazzez
|54
|52
|51
|Matthew Semelsberger
|49
|53
|48
|Bryan Barberena
|45
|53
|52
|Sasha Palatnikov
|45
|55
|NR
|Carlston Harris
|40
|55
|52
|Christian Aguilera
|40
|57
|NR
|Alan Patrick
|38
|58
|55
|David Zawada
|36
|59
|56
|Carlos Condit
|29
|60
|57
|Alex Oliveira
|27
|61
|58
|Jason Witt
|18
|62
|60
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|10
|62
|60
|Gabriel Green
|10
|62
|60
|Mike Jackson
|10
|65
|63
|Nate Diaz
|9
|65
|NR
|Sergey Khandozhko
|9
|67
|64
|Jared Gooden
|0
|67
|NR
|Jordan Williams
|0
|67
|64
|Louis Cosce
|0
|67
|NR
|Mason Jones
|0
|67
|64
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|67
|64
|Philip Rowe
|0
|67
|64
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|0
|67
|64
|Stefan Sekulic
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
