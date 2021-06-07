UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jun 7/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967 2 2 4 Leon Edwards 522 3 3 2 Colby Covington 455 4 4 Santiago Ponzinibbio 349 5 9 Muslim Salikhov 344 6 5 6 Vicente Luque 328 7 6 3 Gilbert Burns 321.5 8 7 5 Stephen Thompson 300 9 8 12 Li Jingliang 299.5 10 NR Kevin Lee 295 11 10 7 Michael Chiesa 238 12 11 8 Jorge Masvidal 230 13 12 James Krause 224.5 14 17 9 Neil Magny 222 15 13 14 Sean Brady 215 16 NR Niko Price 207 17 15 Warlley Alves 202.5 18 18 Randy Brown 193 19 19 10 Demian Maia 172 20 49 Alex Morono 170 21 21 Khaos Williams 168 22 22 Max Griffin 167 23 16 Francisco Trinaldo 156 24 14 Claudio Silva 154 25 23 Miguel Baeza 131 26 24 Matt Brown 130 27 20 11 Geoff Neal 129 28 25 13 Belal Muhammad 120 28 25 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 120 30 27 Jake Matthews 117.5 31 28 15 Robbie Lawler 112 32 29 Shavkat Rakhmonov 110 33 30 Nicolas Dalby 108 34 31 Dwight Grant 107 35 32 16 Khamzat Chimaev 103 36 34 Peter Sobotta 101 37 35 Lyman Good 94 38 37 Daniel Rodriguez 91 39 59 Court McGee 89.5 40 38 Mike Perry 82.5 41 39 Michel Pereira 81 42 40 Song Kenan 76.5 43 41 Dhiego Lima 76 44 42 Takashi Sato 70 45 43 Impa Kasanganay 68 45 43 Ramazan Emeev 68 47 45 Tim Means 67 48 36 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 49 47 Mickey Gall 59 50 NR Danny Roberts 55 51 50 Mounir Lazzez 54 52 51 Matthew Semelsberger 49 53 48 Bryan Barberena 45 53 52 Sasha Palatnikov 45 55 NR Carlston Harris 40 55 52 Christian Aguilera 40 57 NR Alan Patrick 38 58 55 David Zawada 36 59 56 Carlos Condit 29 60 57 Alex Oliveira 27 61 58 Jason Witt 18 62 60 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 62 60 Gabriel Green 10 62 60 Mike Jackson 10 65 63 Nate Diaz 9 65 NR Sergey Khandozhko 9 67 64 Jared Gooden 0 67 NR Jordan Williams 0 67 64 Louis Cosce 0 67 NR Mason Jones 0 67 64 Niklas Stolze 0 67 64 Philip Rowe 0 67 64 Ramiz Brahimaj 0 67 64 Stefan Sekulic 0

