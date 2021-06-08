Alexis Davis Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 125 lbs (Women’s Flyweight)

67″ reach, Orthodox

October 4, 1984

Record

20-10 (UFC: 7-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Ju-Jitsu

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Raging Wolf Women’s Flyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– very experienced – pro since 2007 & has fought many top names

– jiu-jitsu wizard

– excellent submission skills

– very good at passing guard & pulling off sweeps on the ground

– very tough – only been finished in four fights

– very hard to submit

– lands a high volume of strikes

– a very accurate striker also

– big for flyweight – used to fight at bantamweight

Weaknesses

– gets hit a lot – almost more often than she hits her opponent

– poor striking defense

– doesn’t land many takedowns

– doesn’t look for many submissions, surprisingly

– no knockout power

– poor takedown defense

Synopsis

The Ally-Gator is back – will she just as deadly now that she is a Mommy?