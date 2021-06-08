Demian Maia Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

72″ reach, Southpaw

Nov 6, 1977

Record

28-10 (UFC: 22-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

4th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Numerous grappling championships

Championships Held

Super Challenge Tournament Winner (83 kg): 2006

Strengths

– perhaps the best BJJ practitioner in the sport

– an absolute beast at welterweight

– very physically strong at current weight class

– extremely experienced

– great submission skills

– has never been submitted

– has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career

– very good at passing guard

– southpaw

– good ground and pound

– somehow manages to hardly ever get struck in a fight

Weaknesses

– despite fighting at middleweight before, still a bit undersized (height, reach) for welterweight

– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite

– not much striking skills – doesn’t land (or attempt) many strikes

– inaccurate striker

– horrible takedown accuracy & defense

– tends to lose if he can’t take down his opponent

– ancient for an athlete

Synopsis

Demian Maia was pretty much unstoppable when he first moved to welterweight, but the end appears very near.