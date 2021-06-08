Fighters of the Week

1. Jairzinho Rozenstruik: Rebounded after a loss to Ciryl Gane in February, to improve to 12-2, knocking out Augusto Sakai in the main event Saturday and staying in the UFC heavyweight title picture.

2. Luis Arias: Despite Jarrett Hurd getting some help from the ref and one judge, Arias earned the upset of the week, defeating Hurd as a 5-to-1 underdog on the Mayweather/Paul card.

3. Daniel Dubois: The talented prospect now has his hands around the interim WBA championship at heavyweight after an impressive squash of Bogdan Dinu.

4. Roberto Jimenez: I do love a one-night tournament, and few do it better than Eddie Bravo Invitational. In the 16-man welterweight combat jiu jitsu tournament. it was Jimenez standing tall at the end, lastly submitting Nathan Orchard.

5. Marcin Tybura: Make that five in a row for Tybura, including the last two by TKO. Tybura is due for a gatekeeper next.

6. Yuri Simoes: Held off a hard-charging Devhonte Johnson to claim a decision win in the main event of Fight To Win 172.

7. Terrance McKinney: Made quick work of Michael Irizarry in the main event of LFA 109, knocking him out in just a minute-42.

8. Andrei Stoica: I do love body shot KOs, and Stoica landed a thunderous knee to the trunk of Pavel Voronin to put him down in the main event of Dynamite Fighting Show 11 in Bucharest, Romania.

9. Santiago Ponzinibbio: In a fantastic back-and-forth fight of the night with Miguel Baeza, Ponzinobbio came out the victor on the judges’ scorecards and is 50k richer on top of it.

10. Badou Jack: Well, it wasn’t Jean Pascal, but all you can do is fight the person across the ring, and Jack held sway and took care of business, knocking out Dervin Colina in the fourth.

11. Eva Guzman: The new interim WBA Women’s Flyweight title after a decision win over Isabel Millan in Mexico on Friday.

12. Mariusz Pudzianowski: The former strongman picked up his 15th win, putting on a third-round TKO over fellow Polish heavyweight Lukasz Jurkowski.

13. Oliver Taza: Decisioned Jaime Canuto in the co-main of Fight To Win 172.

14. Montana De La Rosa: Kicked off the main UFC Fight Night card with a rare TKO for the women’s flyweight division over Ariane Lipski.

15. Nathan Heaney: In the co-main of the Dubois-Dinu card, Heaney took out a very overmatched Illiyan Markov with a nasty body shot.