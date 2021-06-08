Nate Diaz Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Southpaw
April 16, 1985
Record
20-12 (UFC: 15-10)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
2nd degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
The Ultimate Fighter 5 Lightweight Champion: 2007
Strengths
– extremely long wingspan
– very experienced
– his trash-talking can mess with opponent
– superb submission skills – majority of wins come via tap out
– long limbs create havoc standing or on the ground
– very dangerous off his back
– great chin – has only been knocked out once
– great MMA boxer
– lands a lot of punches
– great jab
– extremely tough, game
– great at passing guard & sweeping opponent
– great cardio – pushes pace
– works hard for submissions – always looking to finish
– decent striking defense
– finishes fights
Weaknesses
– not much knockout power
– doesn’t always fight smart
– let’s ego get in the way at times
– very susceptible to leg kicks
– inaccurate striker
– horrible landing takedowns
– horrible stuffing takedowns
– struggles against wrestlers
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– has been very inactive over past few years
– riding more on reputation than actual performance at this point
Synopsis
Time for another title run for Nate Diaz? Probably not.