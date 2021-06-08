Nate Diaz Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

76″ reach, Southpaw

April 16, 1985

Record

20-12 (UFC: 15-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

2nd degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 5 Lightweight Champion: 2007

Strengths

– extremely long wingspan

– very experienced

– his trash-talking can mess with opponent

– superb submission skills – majority of wins come via tap out

– long limbs create havoc standing or on the ground

– very dangerous off his back

– great chin – has only been knocked out once

– great MMA boxer

– lands a lot of punches

– great jab

– extremely tough, game

– great at passing guard & sweeping opponent

– great cardio – pushes pace

– works hard for submissions – always looking to finish

– decent striking defense

– finishes fights

Weaknesses

– not much knockout power

– doesn’t always fight smart

– let’s ego get in the way at times

– very susceptible to leg kicks

– inaccurate striker

– horrible landing takedowns

– horrible stuffing takedowns

– struggles against wrestlers

– doesn’t throw many kicks

– has been very inactive over past few years

– riding more on reputation than actual performance at this point

Synopsis

Time for another title run for Nate Diaz? Probably not.