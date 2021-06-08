Nate Diaz Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

diaz vs masvidal ufc 244 msg

June 8, 2021

August 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis shake hands following their match during UFC 241 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Southpaw
April 16, 1985

Record

20-12 (UFC: 15-10)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

2nd degree Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 5 Lightweight Champion: 2007

 

Strengths

– extremely long wingspan
– very experienced
– his trash-talking can mess with opponent
– superb submission skills – majority of wins come via tap out
– long limbs create havoc standing or on the ground
– very dangerous off his back
– great chin – has only been knocked out once
– great MMA boxer
– lands a lot of punches
– great jab
– extremely tough, game
– great at passing guard & sweeping opponent
– great cardio – pushes pace
– works hard for submissions – always looking to finish
– decent striking defense
– finishes fights

Weaknesses

– not much knockout power
– doesn’t always fight smart
– let’s ego get in the way at times
– very susceptible to leg kicks
– inaccurate striker
– horrible landing takedowns
– horrible stuffing takedowns
– struggles against wrestlers
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– has been very inactive over past few years
– riding more on reputation than actual performance at this point

 

Synopsis

Time for another title run for Nate Diaz?  Probably not.

 

 

