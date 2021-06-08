State of Origin 2021 Schedule

The 2021 state of origin series will kick off on Wednesday and the second game will be hosted by Sydney at the Suncorp Stadium where the finale will be held. This 2021 series will be the 39th annual series where the rugby league teams will play a best of three series.

2021 State of Origin fixtures

Fixture Venue Time (AEST) TV Game 1 – Wednesday, June 9 Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues Queensland Country Bank Stadium 8:10pm Nine Women’s Origin – Friday, June 25 Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues Sunshine Coast Stadium 7:45pm Nine, Fox Sports Game 2 – Sunday, June 27 Queensland Maroons vs NSW Blues Suncorp Stadium 7:50pm Nine Game 3 – Wednesday, July 14 NSW Blues vs Queensland Maroons Stadium Australia 8:10pm Nine

Prior to this series, it is Queensland who has the upper hand as it has been the winning team for 21 times, on the other hand, the new South Wales have won 15 times, whilst 2 series have been drawn. It will be the 3rd time in the history that a match will not be held in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, as the 1st game will be held at the Adelaide oval.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is still not very clear as to whether the series will be on schedule.

Peter Beatie who is the chairman for the ARL commission along with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall made the announcement of the Adelaide match on Monday in the south Australian capital.

Earlier this year the Optus Stadium in Perth successfully hosted the Origin II, and according to the Beatie, the Adelaide match to be held on 3rd June will be another successful event this time as well.

The second game of the NRL series will be held on the 21st of June in Sydney and the final match will take place on the 8th of July in Brisbane. In recent years the State of Origin tasted huge success in Perth and Melbourne. And fans are pretty much excited that this year’s State of Origin will be a spectacular event.

State of Origin is a delightful attraction for the game that opens new avenues for the sponsors in the market, and hence attracting the fans closer to the game. Fox will have the official live streaming rights for State of Origin 2021 event.

The tourism commission of South Australia along with the Government of South Australia together have been putting in a lot of effort and are keen to host the event again in June in 2021 for what will be an incredible opening game in the series.

Just like the previous years, this year’s games will provide some fantastic entertainment and no doubt will bring a lot of brilliant feats and incredible storylines.

Mr Marshal also said that hosting a match in Adelaide was one of the main targets for the South Australian Government.

This is a great chance for the South Australian state, not only is it anticipated to produce a financial profit of over $15 million, but it will also showcase the lively Adelaide city to a wide, national and international Television spectator.

Lock in your seats as excitement builds ahead of the State of Origin series

Mark your diaries, Queenslanders! It’s a series that will carry extra significance, as the code comes together to celebrate 40 years of Origin – Australia’s greatest sporting rivalry – with games in Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane as well as the Women’s State of Origin at the Sunshine Coast.

