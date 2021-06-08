Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Sean Gibson

By June 8, 2021 1:58 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Sean Gibson.

The executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation talks to the boys about the legacy of Josh Gibson, how close his great-grandfather came to breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, the current push to get the name of baseball’s MVP award changed and that time the greatest home run hitter in the Negro League history hit the longest home run at Yankee Stadium.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

BBWAA removes ex-MLB commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis’ name from MVP awards

Re-name the Baseball MVP Award the “Josh Gibson Memorial Baseball Award”

Summer of Josh

Did Gibson hit one out of Yankee Stadium?

MLB adds Negro Leagues to official records

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and IG Charcoal BBQ.

