By June 8, 2021 3:27 pm

By |

ufc 263 fight card

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2
June 12, 2021
Gila River Arena
Glendale, Arizona

 

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2 Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

14,515 – very strong – third highest ranked in past four years

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,800

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)j

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Middleweight Championship:
Israel Adesanya   (20-1, #1 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori   (17-4-1, #3 ranked middleweight)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Deiveson Figueiredo   (20-1-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno   (18-5-2, #2 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Leon Edwards   (18-3, 1 NC, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Nate Diaz   (21-12, #65 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Demian Maia   (28-10, #19 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad   (18-3, 1 NC, #28 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Paul Craig   (14-4-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill   (8-0, 1 NC, #15 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober   (23-10, 1 NC, #13 ranked lightweight) vs Brad Riddell   (9-1, #48 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Eryk Anders   (13-5, 1 NC, #23 ranked light heavyweight) vs Darren Stewart   (12-6, 2 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Lauren Murphy   (14-4, #5 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Joanne Calderwood   (15-5, #10 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:
Movsar Evloev   (14-0, #16 ranked featherweight) vs Hakeem Dawodu   (12-1-1, #15 ranked featherweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass  6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Pannie Kianzad   (15-5, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Alexis Davis   (20-10, #25 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Frank Camacho   (22-9, #50 ranked lightweight) vs Matt Frevola   (8-2-1, #56 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Chase Hooper   (10-1-1, #52 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson   (18-9, #54 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:
Fares Ziam   (11-3, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Luigi Vendramini   (9-1, #63 ranked lightweight)

Heavyweights:
Carlos Felipe   (10-1, #29 ranked heavyweight) vs Jake Collier   (12-5, #27 ranked heavyweight)

 

Betting Odds:


