Ranking the Top Contenders for Euro 2021

After a year delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Euro 2020 tournament is finally set to get under way. It promises to be an exciting event filled with some of the best soccer players in the world.

Here is a look at the top contending teams at Euro 2020 and what they need to do to win the tournament.

Spain would usually be among the top teams but they have been hampered by an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus on their roster.

France

The French have one of the strongest groups of scorers in the tournament and are hoping to capture the Euros after winning the World Cup in 2018.

Antoine Griezmann gives them one of the game’s most dangerous strikers while Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman and Wissam Ben Yedder can add more scoring punch whether they are part of the starting 11 or come in as substitutes midgame.

Add midfielder N’Golo Kante to the mix and you’ve got a player who can control the middle of the pitch.

The big question about France can they build on their recent win in the World Cup.

England

There is a youth movement going on with the English team so the obvious question is whether these youngsters are ready for the spotlight and pressure that goes along with the Euro tournament.

England will also be without injured midfielder Jordan Henderson and fullback Harry Maguire while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s status remains up in the air. This means they will be relying on their younger players even more than initially expected.

The English still have some dangerous scorers like Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Phil Foden who can help them win some key matches.

If the young kids rise to the occasion, England could be a major threat.

Germany

Germany’s big issue is that they are in Group F which promises to be one of the most competitive group in the tournament.

The Germans feature some talented midfielders including Kai Kavertz, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, and Florian Neuhaus which could help them take control of the tempo of many games.

The key for Germany will be defense which remains a question mark. If the defense comes through, the German should be able to compete with anybody.

Portugal

The centerpiece of the Portuguese attack remains Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most dramatic and skilled players in the game today. After Ronaldo, the catalysts of the offense include Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, two players who are very experienced in big games.

There will be a lot of pressure on goaltender Rui Patricio to cover up for a team that focuses on their attack a lot more than defense.

Overall, Portugal has a lot of talent and depth and they are a definite threat to compete for the title.

Euro 2021 should be an exciting tournament that features some of the best players in the world. It will provide fans with many memorable moments.