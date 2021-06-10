Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday June 11
8:30am: ONE: Full Blast II (B/R Live)
12:10am: PFL Post-Fight Press Conference (ESPN+)
11:55am: UFC 263 Weigh-Ins (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
12:00pm: 2021 Poland Open (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Road to ONE: Serbia ($14.99 Fite.tv)
1:30pm: 2021 King of the Ring Duals (FloWrestling)
4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)
6:00pm: Bellator 260 Prelims (YouTube)
6:00pm: Fight To Win 173 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
7:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)
8:00pm: Ultimate Warrior Challenge 27 (UFC Fight Pass)
8:00pm: Official Celebrity Boxing: Preshow (FREE Fite.tv)
8:30pm: All-Access: Charlo vs. Montiel (Showtime)
9:00pm: Bellator 260 (Showtime)
9:00pm: Return of the Legends: Barrera vs. Soto-Karass ($24.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Official Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter ($29.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: iKON Fighting Federation 7 (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday June 12
9:00am: 2021 Spartan 300 (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Extreme Fighting Championship 86 (DAZN)
12:00pm: 2021 Poland Open (FloWrestling)
1:30pm: 2021 King of the Ring Duals (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Jeremias Nicolas Ponce vs. Lewis Ritson/Edy Valencia Mercado vs. Thomas Patrick Ward (DAZN)
5:00pm: UFC Live: UFC 263 Pre-Fight Show (ESPN)
5:00pm: NFC MMA 133 (FloCombat)
6:00pm: UFC 263 Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
6:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Evolve Ur Game 2 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: Triumphant 11 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: UFC 263 Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)
8:00pm: Fusion Fight League: DeJesus vs. Phillips ($19.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Jeremiah Nakathila vs. Shakur Stevenson/Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez (ESPN)
10:00pm: UFC 263 ($69.99 ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)
Sunday June 13
12:00am: Top Rank on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:00am: Relentless: Mikaela Mayer (ESPN2)
1:00am: UFC 263 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:15am: UFC 263 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
2:00am: The Monster: Naoya Inoue (ESPN2)
12:00pm: 2021 Poland Open (FloWrestling)
1:30pm: 2021 King of the Ring Duals (FloWrestling)
Top-10 Viewing Options: The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo are going to throw hands and legs with abundance.
1. UFC 263: Two title fights top the UFC’s return to PPV, including a the rematch to the firefight that was Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno.
2. Jeremiah Nakathila vs. Shakur Stevenson/Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez: Shakur’s always worth a watch, even though his matchup is a joke. Pedraza-Rodriguez should be fun, though.
3. Bellator 260: A one-fight card, but a Douglas Lima title fight is always worth your time.
4. Jeremias Nicolas Ponce vs. Lewis Ritson/Edy Valencia Mercado vs. Thomas Patrick Ward: Ritson and Ponce are battling an an IBF 140lbs eliminator, so there are real stakes, here.
5. ONE: Full Blast II: Decent card, not TNT-worthy, but alright.
6. Evolve Ur Game 2: EUG comes back with its second offering, featuring a 170lb grand prix.
7. iKON Fighting Federation 7: One of the best and most famous female boxers in the world, Amanda Serrano, fights on Roy Jones Jr’s iKON.
8. The Monster: Naoya Inoue: ESPN really needs to put more muscle behind Inoue, as he may be the most exciting fighter in the world, any discipline.
9. All-Access: Charlo vs. Montiel: Awesome to see All-Access return.
10. Official Celebrity Boxing: Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter: With Peter Gunz vs. Cisco Rosado as the co-main!
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who was one hour away from betting that Mayweather and Paul went the distance wonders what would have been with his newfound riches.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Asa Ten Pow vs. Kevin Ross
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Shakur Stevenson over Jeremiah Nakathila
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 263
Upset of the Week: Lauren Murphy over Joanne Calderwood
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jeremiah Nakathila vs. Shakur Stevenson