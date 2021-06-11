Richard Sherman still holding out for 'right opportunity' to sign with contender

Richard Sherman didn’t receive the financial compensation he was seeking, in the form of a new contract, so he’s apparently seeking something else instead.

Winning.

Sherman isn’t ring chasing, as he won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014, but he’s looking to make another run. He spent the past three years playing for the 49ers, but indicated he wouldn’t be returning next season before the 2020 campaign even ended.

Sure enough, he didn’t. His contract ended in March, and he remains unsigned. It’s possible that he turned down some offers from some of the league’s lesser-competitive teams, because apparently, he wants to play for a contender.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman told Bloomberg.com. “When it comes, that’s where I’ll be.”

If he’s looking to land with a contender, he’ll likely need to temper his expectations and agree to take less money. Championship teams are forced to maneuver the salary cap to build their roster, and they’re not going to break the bank for Sherman. He’s not the player he once was.