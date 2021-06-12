Top player on every team of Euro 2020

On Saturday one of the most terrifying events in sports history took place when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch late in the first half against Finland. Eriksen is considered Denmark’s top soccer player, as he has 36 international goals in 108 games. The attacking midfielder for Inter Milan is now recovering in hospital. Here are the top players for the other 23 teams in Euro 2020.

Austria–David Alaba–The 28-year-old defender who played over a decade with Bayern Munich before being about to join Real Madrid later this year, has 14 goals in 81 games with Austria. He could see some time in midfield during the tournament as well.

Belarus–Maksim Skavysh–The 31-year-old forward from Minsk has scored four international goals with Belarus since 2018. Over the last four years, Skavysh has 40 goals in 73 games with BATE Borisov.

Belgium–Kevin De Bruyne–The 29-year-old midfielder has 21 goals in 80 games with Belgium and 42 goals in 177 games with Manchester City. De Bruyne is not starting for Belgium to begin the tournament however as he is still recovering from a broken nose and orbital bone he suffered in the Champions League Final against Chelsea.

Croatia–Ivan Perisic–The 32-year-old winger from Split has 28 goals in 101 games for Croatia and was instrumental in leading the Croats to the 2018 World Cup Final against France. Perisic has had 41 goals in 173 games with Inter Milan since 2015.

Czech Republic–Patrik Schick–The 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward has 11 goals in 26 games with the Czech Republic and nine goals this past season in the Bundesliga.

England–Harry Kane–The 27-year-old striker from Tottenham Hotspur has 34 goals in 54 games with England internationally. He led the 2018 World Cup in Russia with six goals.

Finland–Teemu Pukki–The 31-year-old Norwich City forward has averaged more than one goal every two games in England as he has had 66 goals in 120 games since 2018. Pukki also has 30 goals in 92 games with Finland since 2009.

France–Kylian Mbappe–The 22-year-old forward from Paris has 17 goals in 44 international games for France, and 91 goals in 107 games with Paris Saint-Germain. He was the Best Young Player of the 2018 World Cup in Russia on a France team that won the entire tournament. In 2020-21, Mbappe also led Ligue 1 with 27 goals.

Germany–Thomas Muller–Regarded as one of the best playmakers in the world, Muller set the Bundesliga record for most assists in a season (21) in 2019-20 with Bayern Munich. He has 39 goals in 102 games with Germany internationally, including five goals at the 2014 World Cup which Germany won.

Hungary–Adam Szalai–The 33-year-old striker who plays for Mainz 05, has 23 goals in 70 international games for the Hungarians.

Italy–Ciro Immobile–The 31-year-old striker who plays for Lazio, has had 123 goals in 177 games in Serie A. Last year, he was the top scorer in all of Europe with 36 goals. Immobile has 14 goals in 47 international games for Italy.

Netherlands–Memphis Depay–The 27-year-old from Moordrecht has 63 goals in 139 games for Lyon, and 26 goals in 64 games for the Netherlands. In 2020-21, Depay led Ligue 1 with 12 assists.

North Macedonia–Aleksandar Trajkovski–The 28-year-old forward from Skopje plays domestically for Mallorca in La Liga. He has 18 goals in 63 games internationally since 2011.

Poland–Robert Lewandowski–Considered by many, including myself as the best soccer player in the world, Lewandowski has 66 international goals for Poland, which is number one among all Polish players of all-time. He has 203 goals in 219 games with Bayern Munich since 2014, including a Bundesliga single-season record of 41 goals in 2020-21.

Portugal–Cristiano Ronaldo–Portugal are the reigning European Champions having won the title in 2016. Over the last decade, it has been Ronaldo who has been instrumental to Portugal’s international success. In 175 games, Ronaldo has 104 international goals, the most by a European player right now. The Portuguese sensation also has 81 goals in 97 games with Juventus since joining the Serie A in 2018.

Russia–Mario Fernandes–Russia’s top player is actually originally from the soccer powerhouse nation of Brazil. The right back acquired Russian citizenship in 2016 and first played internationally for Russia in 2017. Despite being a defender, he has scored five goals in 29 games internationally for the Russians, and six career goals with CSKA Moscow.

Scotland–Andy Robertson–The left-back from Glasgow has been a fixture with Liverpool since 2017. The Scottish captain played a key role for the Reds when they won the English Premier League in 2019-20.

Slovakia–Marek Hamsik–The 33-year-old midfielder has 26 goals in 126 games internationally for the Slovaks and is currently with IFK Goteborg in Sweden. It is in Italy where Hamsik did most of his domestic damage as he had 100 goals with Napoli from 2007 to 2019.

Spain–Jordi Alba–The left-back from Barcelona is considered one of the best defenders in the world. At 32 years of age, Alba will be expected to provide leadership to a young Spanish squad. He was part of the Spanish team that won Euro 2012.

Sweden–Robin Olsen–The 31-year-old goalkeeper has experience in the English Premier League with Everton and Serie A with AS Roma. At the 2018 World Cup, Olsen guided Sweden to the quarterfinals, and only gave up four goals in five games.

Switzerland–Xherdan Shaqiri–The 29-year-old winger who stars for Liverpool, has had seven goals in 45 games for the Reds since 2018, and 23 goals in 92 games with Switzerland internationally since 2010.

Turkey–Burak Yilmaz–The striker had 16 goals in 28 games for Lille, the Ligue 1 champions in 2020-21, and 29 goals in 68 games for the Turkish National Team since 2006. He is Turkey’s second highest goal scorer of all-time behind the retired Hakan Sukur.

Ukraine–Andriy Yarmolenko–The Ukrainian forward has 40 goals in 94 games since 2009. The 31-year-old was sensational with Dynamo Kyiv from 2008 to 2017, where he had 99 goals in 228 games. Over the last four seasons, he has had 10 goals in 65 games with Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United.

Wales–Gareth Bale–The Real Madrid winger is the heart and soul on Wales. He has 33 goals in 93 games with the Welsh National Team since 2006. While with Real Madrid, he has had 80 goals in 171 games since 2013.