Puppy Zone-Crackstreams Kennel Club Westminster Dog Show Live Streaming 2021 Reddit/Twiiter

Crackstreams Kennel Club Westminster Dog Show Live Stream 2021 Reddit/Twiiter: Select coverage will be telecast live on Fox Sports 2 and will be available to stream for the FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App.

145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place this weekend, and although it will look a little different this year, fans can still tune in and watch the judging from the comfort of their couches.

There are seven different breed groups at Westminster: herding, hound, non-sporting, sporting, terrier, toy and working. Breeds are evaluated based on the standard set by their parent club, meaning competing dogs aren’t compared to other competitors, but to the ideal proportions, weight and size, head shape, gait and other qualities of the breed. Once a dog wins its breed, it is judged within its group. Group winners then move on to the Best in Show category.

Joining 2021’s competition are four newly American Kennel Club-recognized breeds: the Barbet, Biewer Terrier, Belgian Laekenois and Dogo Argentino.

While the Barbet and Dogo Argentino became recognized in December 2019, neither was eligible for competition until 2021. The Barbet (pronounced “bar-bay”), a French water dog, joins the sporting group and the Dogo Argentino, a pack-hunting dog developed in the 20th century in Argentina’s Cordoba province, will compete in the working group.

Westminster Dog Show 2021

Sunday @ 1:30 PM EST – 4 PM EST Dog Show Judging (select coverage) Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada)

Sunday @ 7:30 PM EST – 11 PM EST Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) followed by Best in Show Fox (USA)

Sportsnet 360/Sportsnet Now (Canada)

This year, four breeds newly recognized by the American Kennel Club will join the 209 eligible breeds at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The Barbet, Biewer Terrier, the Belgian Laekenois, and Dogo Argentino, will all join the show.

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, United States

Start Date: Saturday, 12th June 2021

End Date: 15th June 2021

Broadcast: FOX NOW App and FOX Sports App

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live stream free: Watch Here

So, you cannot afford to miss a single second of the breathtaking action at the Kennel Club live action. And if you cannot attend the event don’t worry we will tell you how to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show event on live stream and real-time TV coverage.

WATCH Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Westminster Dog Show ONLINE HD HERE

Will there be a Westminster Dog Show in 2021?

There are a lot of activities that are sponsored for the people who wish to attend the festivities at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show held in Texas. People can attend the 10-day event which starts from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening Pacific time. Evening from 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM is the slot for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show performances.

Which place is the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 to be hosted?

The main performances of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will be held at the Globe life field in Texas Arlington. This place is the home of the Baseball team the Texas Rangers. The venue has a seating capacity of 40,300 and the sale of the tickets had begun from 25th of September 2021.

Which TV channel will telecast the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021?

The official media partner is the Cowboy channel for the PRCA along with the Kennel Club 2021. During the 10 day schedule, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will not be telecasted on any other channel as this is an exclusive contract the channel and the PRCA have signed.

How can I watch the Kennel Club Westminster Dog Show live stream 2021 online?

Lyndhurst, once owned by railroad tycoon Jay Gould, is located 25 miles north of New York City’s Madison Square Garden, which Westminster typically calls home. The estate was designed in 1983 by architect Alexander Jackson Davis, and has been dubbed America’s Finest Gothic Revival mansion.

The Cowboy channel shows the telecast of all the performances live and exclusive also the telecast is available on the RFD-TV. At the beginning of this year, the Kennel Club National Rodeo Finals was moved to the Cowboy channel along with RFD-TV. All the performances can also be streamed live on the PRCA on the mobile app. The users of the Cowboy channel plus app can watch the event on live streaming.

WATCH Dog Show – Westminster Dog Show 2021 ONLINE HD HERE

You might have not attended the Westminster Dog Show event in Texas, the event is a once-in-a-lifetime experience and you must attend it. The 2021 event be the 36th time the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is scheduled in Las Vegas.

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show event changes the whole of Las Vegas in a remarkable manner that the look and feel are transformed for the 10 days in December. Every year, lots of rodeo fans wearing the Kennel Club jeans, outsized hats, and cowboy boots stroll up and down the Vegas strip. The Las Vegas hotel lobbies, showrooms, restaurants, and casinos are filled with crowds of rodeo wannabees. You need not appear like a cowboy or a cowgirl to enjoy the most amazing time of your life. But after the 10 days of exciting Westminster Dog Show might just bring the cowboy out of you.

You should all be aware that Vegas is famous for doing everything on a large scale. From the moment you step in the city that never sleeps, you will see the razzmatazz all around. The Rodeo event schedule is a thing you must know.

Cowboys Channel

Millions of fans can see the National Rodeo Finals on the two national networks live. Also, the channel has a vast variety of PRCA programs for live coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show also the PRCA’s xtreme bulls tour is telecasted on the channel. This will mean that the channel will have a large amount of availability and quality of the coverage of PRCA RODEO.on the cowboy channel. The cowboy channel can be accessed Dish Network-232, Direct TV now, Cox TV anytime and anytime. These platforms also telecast the rural media.

AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)

Charter Spectrum

Comcast

Cox

DIRECTV (Channel 345)

DIRECTV NOW

DISH (Channel 231)

Mediacom

Sling TV’s Heartland Package

Suddenlink

With the Zip code you can find whether the RFD TV and the cowboy channel are accessible in your region.

Cowboy channel app

The cowboy channel app will also be able to telecast the live coverage of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021. It gives overall information about the rodeos and other athletes. You can see all the action of the behind scenes of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show rodeo events from around the country on mobile. The android app and the iOS app are available to download from their respective stores. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can be watched on any browser or smart TV. Users can watch the news for free along with bios, rodeos, highlights. Users who are already subscribed will get access to the premium content of up to 6 to continue rodeo feeds. There is also video-on-demand programming is the only place the viewers can watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. The price of the channel is $9.99 for a month, if you buy the entire year;s subscription then you will have to pay only $89.99.

RFD-TV Now.

With the RFD-TV now channel you can see the live programming of the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in real-time and also the extensive on-demand library. Then library will give you access to over 90 shows like the Opry Encore show, Hee Haw show, the best of Marty Stuart shows. RFD-TV now is accessible on the big line up of live streaming devices such as ROku, iOS, Firestick at a cost of $9.99 a month or $89.99 for a year.

RFD TV is supported on platforms which are listed below

Android 4.4+

Android TV 5.0+

Apple TV 9.0+

Amazon Fire TV

Fire TV Stick 4K

IOS 9.0+

Roku

Web: Chrome, Firefox, IE11, Edge

How can I watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live streaming 2021 without cable?

Sling TV

The sling tv has the RFD TV in the list of the channel package which is the SLing Blue heartland extra bundle. This will cost $35 for a month. The channel will have more than 30 channel in the plan and includes BET,A&E, Bravo, AMC, CNN, cartoon network, discovery, comedy central, Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, Fox news, FX, Freeform, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, history, MSNBC, lifetime, Syfy, Paramount network, TBS, TNT, TLC, truTV, Travel Channel and USA Network. Sling TV has three packages: the sling Orange, the sling Blue, and the sling Orange+Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue costs $25 and the Sling Orange +Blue costs $45.

Sling TV users will get to record content up to 10 hours on the cloud DVR can stream content on 3 screens at a time. Sling TV is compatible with several devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Sling TV is not available on Playstation and Nintendo.

Streaming the ProRodeo Westminster Dog Show 2021 Cowboy Christmas online with a VPN.

Unfortunately the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is not accessible on Sling TV for the US users. Even the fans living in Canada cannot access Sling TV. This can be overcome with a very reliable virtual private network (VPN) which is encrypted. The VPN is a helpful tool that can jump the geo-restrictions of the channel in the region. With the VPN a user can connect to the server remotely as the server is located in another country that permits the desired website for the viewing to happen.

Some of the best VPNs are:

ExpressVPN

The ExpressVPN is one of the best in the markets, with its reach in over 90 countries. You can buy a monthly subscription for $12.95, for 6 months you will pay $59.95 and a yearly package costs $99.95. All the plans come with a 30 day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

IPVanish

IPVanish has spread it wings in over 60 countries. Their subscription plans include a monthly price of $10, a 3 month plan costs $26.99 and the yearly plan costs $77.99. This will also have a 7-day trial pack as well if you are not satisfied.

NordVPN

The VPN has its servers in over 60 countries, this VPN has its plans costing $11.95 for a month, $54 for 6 months, and $83.88 for a year. It will cost you $95.75 if you purchase a 2 years plan.

After you connect to the fastest server in the US, you can then access the Sling TV website. Just get the subscription to the sling TV and watch the entire 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at home.

How to watch 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live on social networks.

One of the most sought after way of watching the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on live streaming platforms is on social media. Any individual who wants to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can watch the event on the mobile device by live streaming. Below are some popular social media platforms.

Youtube TV

This is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. YouTube has a great reach across the globe where users can upload videos. Off late the website has been allowing live streaming facilities, which makes it a perfect choice to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show event for free.

Facebook.

A lot of individuals are using Facebook and many accounts and pages can be found on the website. There will be links to stream live content on the pages also Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show page will be there. The individuals who are interested to watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will have to search for the page and click on the link and watch the event live.

Twitter

Twitter has rapidly become the place to watch live content in real-time off late. This is making it a prime place if you want to search for all the information relating to the 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. A hashtag or a quick search bar will almost certainly take to the discovery somebody streaming the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Reddit.

Reddit is one of the most popular social media networks, it is more of a news collection site. The platform is often used for discussing various topics which turn into heated debates. There are also links that are uploaded by other users although the platform is free, it takes a lot of time to find the perfect link. Once the links are displayed make sure to choose the correct link that has no viruses and ads. Also, make friends with other users and ask for quality links this will save you a lot of time.

How much are tickets to Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show?

The ticket to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can be purchased on the website of the brokers that are trusted, they offer a range of values for tickets. Below are the different prices of the tickets.

Balcony : Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456

: Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456 Plaza : Individual – $105, Season – $1,050

: Individual – $105, Season – $1,050 Gold Buckle: Individual – $300, Season – $3,000

Can you watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on CBS All Access?

Yes CBS is the official broadcasting partner of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. watch all the content live on demand along with other sports and also watch exclusive coverage of shows like the Star Trek and the good fight.

Can I watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Hulu?

The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show can be watched on Hulu with the help of a Ruko device via the Cowboy channel +. The price is $44.99 but if you already have a commercial plan then you can pay $39.99 only

More on the 2021 Westminster Dog Show – Kennel Club Online

The PCRA predicts that the event will bring in a revenue of about $90 million yearly for the economy of Las Vegas. According to the recent reports, 177,565 rodeos showed up at the Thomas & Mack event wearing Kennel Club jeans, Cowboy hats and Justin boots. About 40000 fans were watching from the hotels which hosted the watch parties.

Well, if you are a die-hard fan of the Westminster Dog Show series, we have got for you some of the best streaming services to watch Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 online.

Come along as we unwrap the best Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 live coverage details, one by one.

1. Sling TV

If you are looking to buy one of the most affordable streaming services, Sling TV can be a better match for you.

With Sling TV, you can avail the packages at $25 per month where you have the privilege to watch tons of movies and

TV shows.

Further, Sling TV offers amazing sports streaming channels where you can watch the entire Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 event.

After availing the package of Sling TV, you will get crystal clear streaming quality for all the devices. Even in the device support section, Sling TV does a better job to deliver support to every single device.

Also, you can avail the DVR feature from Sling TV and watch matches on your time. Further, the company offers 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you can choose their services and if things work fine, avail their paid plans.

2. FuboTV

Starting with the best ever streaming company of the world brings FuboTV into the spotlight. The plans of FuboTV are a little bit on the expensive side where you can avail the same at $54.99 per month.

Well, they offer tons of streaming channels where you can watch sports shows along with entertainment channels.

Even more, the streaming quality from FuboTV is impeccable where you can watch tons of videos without major issues.

Also, in the device support section, FuboTV has done an amazing job. They offer quality device support for devices where you can use the same to watch Westminster Dog Show 2021.

Further, FuboTV offers a DVR feature that can capture matches and you can watch them in your free time.

Lastly, you can avail the 7-Days of free trial period. Thereafter, if you are happy with their services, you can then buy the paid plans.

Westminster Dog Show Reddit

If you are searching for a freeway to watch Nationals Finals Rodeo 2021 online, Reddit is a better choice. Yes, with Reddit, you can search for different subreddit sections where you can simply opt for the best streaming links.

Even more, with Reddit, all you need is to get a good speed internet connection. Thereafter, you can get the best links and then watch Westminster Dog Show 2021 with whole joy and comfort.

How To Watch Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Live Stream 2021

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show stands for the national final rodeo. Its an all American sport and I think we all knew that for a fact. The lead organization which takes care of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is called PRCA which stands for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is like a showdown event for the top 15 winners of other Rodeo events that pit against each other for a final showdown. Although Rodeo is generally a sport associated with the USA still there are Rodeo fans worldwide. In fact, there is no country on the globe from where people do not watch this great sporting event.

So, it does not really matter whether you are a Rodeo fan from the USA or from another place in the world. This is one event that should not be missed at any cost. That’s what we feel at least. There are many ways for the people in the USA and other parts of the world to watch the game. Today we are focusing on the live stream options which one can avail to catch the game from anywhere and anyplace in the world.

Westminster Dog Show Live Stream 2021 Online Options

If you love classic America then you have to love the cowboy culture and the way things were back in the golden days. Well, those days are now gone but the spirit of Cow Boy and Rodeo is still very much alive. For all those who cannot catch the event live with their own eyes and in-person we have the second-best way to watch it. It’s called live streaming options. So here are the ways in which one can watch the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 live stream.

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021. It is a PPV model based channel. That means there are no free lunches here and if you wish to watch this game through official broadcaster then you have to subscribe to the slot. Well, that should not dishearten you since its the official broadcaster and no one is going to bring things crispier and faster than them. The stream quality is really good and all you have to do is download their app and purchase the match live stream slot. In case you are not from the USA and live under the geo-restricted area then using a good quality VPN service is the answer. More on that coming in the article.

Fubo Tv

Another good option to watch the live stream of Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 is Fubo TV. Its quite popular live stream service and pretty much affordable too. Just for 19.99 USD to get access to a lot of entertaining options including sports. It also comes with a 7 day free trial period. So there is no harm in trying out this service. Again in case its geo-blocked in your area then using a VPN is the only option you have to access the service.

Youtube TV

Youtube TV and Youtube are two different services. One should not get confused with the two. Youtube TV is a premium service just like any other live stream app. However, since it’s from Youtube then the stream quality even under poor internet connections is just flawless. It is a subscription fee-based service and one has to subscribe to it to use it. Also, it’s not available everywhere in the world. So that’s one thing you must consider and check before using it. The subscription price as per the last information is 50 USD per month. It will contain the channel live streaming the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 so if you are a big fan and want the best live stream quality then going for Youtube TV will be a wise decision.

Play Station Vue

For almost 50 USD this service is really a bargain. Yes, it might sound a bit more expensive than many other live streaming options out there but the premium quality will always come slightly expensive. Don’t get confused with the Playstation gaming console here. This service has nothing to do with gaming and its all about live streaming of content. It’s one of the best options for live streaming of Westminster Dog Show 2021 for sure. Just subscribe and enjoy it

Pro-Rodeo TV

Along with CBS Pro-Rodeo TV will also be broadcasting the event completely and in the live stream option. They are also the official broadcasters and hence the stream quality is something which one needs not worry about. If you want the best then subscribing to this option is the best thing to do.

Westminster Dog Show Venue & Date

The dates are 6th-15th December 2021 and the venue is Thomas and Mack Center at Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s going to one hell of a show and the one which should not be missed at any cost for sure. One quick fun fact, this venue can hold more than 20000 people at a given time. This should give you a fair idea about how big this event is going to be. So if you feel like catching the things the old fashioned way then we suggest you start hunting for the tickets right away. However, we have already mentioned some great alternative options above.

Westminster Dog Show Live Stream 2021 Online Options Using Social Media

If you don’t like the commercial options that we have cited above and are looking for something that is free and yet of high quality. Then social media can be of your help. Below we are mentioning some of the best social media options for catching the live stream of Westminster Dog Show Live Stream 2021.

Reddit

A microblogging and discussion forum which is already very famous for getting some quality live stream links of all the sports. Just create a free account and join the relevant subreddits. Soon you would get some quality live stream links. You always have the option of asking for links in the discussion group or from your friends on Reddit. It’s a great place to hunt for free live stream links and is something that should be used. One can get all the juice for free here.

Facebook

Everyone is one Facebook now. Did you know that you can use your Facebook account to watch Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 Livestream also? Well, it is pretty easy, all you have to do is join the relevant facebook groups and pages. There is an option called Facebook watch party where people go live with their content. There is always the chance someone will live stream the event and you can watch it that too free of cost and in good quality.

StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon is a website that offers both social networking and blogging at the same place. Here people create their own pages and share links. All you have to do is create an account and join the relevant groups. Just like in Reddit here too you would get access to some really good live stream links for you to enjoy the match to the hilt.

Youtube

Another great option to watch the event live is through Youtube. Youtube is the second biggest social media platform after Facebook and people have created all sorts of channels here. So just be on the lookout for new channels featuring the NRF 2021 and subscribe to them. There is a very high chance that you would get to catch the game live that too in very high quality.

Using a VPN to Access Blocked Content

As we know that Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 is an All American event that has fan base all over the world. Now the only issue here is that most of the live stream services are geo-restricted to the rest of the world. VPN is the only solution to this problem. There are many good VPN services out there and most of them are pretty affordable. The most popular ones are NORD, IP Vanish and Express VPN. All of them are very competitively priced and offer superb service. They are pretty easy to set up also. Most of them have a very user-friendly interface and would only take a few minutes to get things up and running. Just visit their respective websites to know more about them.

Extra Information

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 is not just about Rodeo and Cowboy stuff. It has many more elements and associated events with it. One of them is the Miss Rodeo pageant with goes in tandem with the main event. Miss Rodeo America is a very famous event and the one which has a high prize money of USD 20000. It features some of the most beautiful women in the USA and has something which everyone should watch. A little infusion of beauty with all the adrenaline never hurts.

EndNote

Just use the information above to enjoy the Rodeo Finals to the hilt. Its a really exciting event and one which should be enjoyed without any obstacles or delays. We hope that our little informative effort will help you have a very smooth live streaming experience. Do let us know if we have missed on certain points we would surely incorporate them in our future posts. All the best and let some excitement flow down our veins.

Kodi streaming guide to watching Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 online

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 is just two months away. This is the time when most of the fans are hunting desperately for ways to watch then Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021 or better known as Westminster Dog Show 2021 online. With the growth of the internet now, it is very easy to live stream your favorite Sporting events and entertainment events. All you need to know is the best way to do so.

As we just mentioned in the previous paragraph, internet-based entertainment options are growing by the minute. One such great platform is called Kodi. It is a media hub that actually works as software. One thing we will mention here that Kodi does not have any of its own original content. It’s just a media management platform that can be used to watch any kind of entertainment channels you want. So now, you might be wondering how can one use Kodi for live streaming Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2021. Well, that’s what we are here to tell you today.

As we mentioned before, that Kodi is just a media management platform. What body does is it acts as a curator of the best kind of content that one wishes to watch on a regular basis. Again we are mentioning that Kodi does not have any channel of its own, which means you have to add your favorite channels based on your favorite niche manually on Kodi. In case of Westminster Dog Show, it would be your Sports channel, which is dedicatedly serving or covering Rodeo as a sport. Now here is the step by step guide of how you can use Kodi to stream Westminster Dog Show 2021.

Step 1

Install Kodi on your device. It could be a PC, laptop, mobile phone, or even a tablet. Also, Kodi is available on multiple operating systems. You can use Kodi on Windows-based systems, Linux based systems, Apple-based systems, and Android-based systems. Once you have Kodi installed on your device, then it’s time to reach on step 2.

Step 2

In this step, you have to learn how to navigate with Kodi. See Kodi is basically a media link management system. All you have to do is point the Kodi towards the channels, which would be broadcasting Westminster Dog Show in live stream mode. Just a reminder that officially there are only two broadcasters for Westminster Dog Show 2021 they are Pro Rodeo channel and CBS all access. Just check both the channels, whether they are compatible with Kodi devices or not. Apart from these two official channels, there are many live stream media providers like fubotv and PlayStation Vue, which can also provide good quality content and cover this event. You just have to check whether the services are compatible with Kodi.

Step 3

After you have added your favorite channels in the Kodi system, all you have to do is check whether there are subscription-based or not/. In case they are subscription-based, then just subscribe to the services for getting flawless live stream experience. Well, that’s the way you can use Kodi for live streaming the Westminster Dog Show 2021.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Schedule 2021

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Country Christmas

Starting at 8 a.m. daily

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

PRCA National Convention

Omni Fort Worth & Fort Worth Convention Center

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Mutton Bustin’

3 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 1

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie-Down

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 2

• Globe Life Field

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Pro Rodeo’s Permit Holder Champions Challenge

3:00 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down; Team Roping 17 and Under #10.5 Finals

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

National Finals Breakaway Roping

10 a.m.

• Performance 3

• Globe Life Field

Pro Rodeo League of Women

11:30 a.m.

• Billy Bob’s Texas

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• The 33rd Annual fundraiser presents a tribute to Charlie Daniels! The funraiser remains committed to raising money for injured cowboys.

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament

The Golf Club Fossil Creek

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

“We Are the West” World of Rodeo Reunion

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

• Billy Bob’s

• For more information please call 406-223-6503

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Junior World Finals presented by YETI

8 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

• Kennel Club Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Finals in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping

• Ticket Required — available on site for $10

Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here

10 a.m. — 7 p.m.

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen

12 p.m. — 1 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor

1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.

• Cowboy Christmas

• Fort Worth Convention Center

• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF

• Free Admission/Open to the Public

Bullfighters Only

3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.

• Cowtown Coliseum

• Fort Worth Stockyards

• Ticket Required — available on site

Conclusion:

All in all, the Westminster Dog Show is considered as a milestone event and a de facto defining period of time within any year the rodeo event is held. For anybody who is a big fan of the rodeo event, the main events and the other celebrations are not to be missed and they have to take part to experience if their budget allows for to attend. Do not miss a single minute of the exciting 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show live stream action this year starting from December 3 to December 12 2021.

If you’re currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.

Get: Express VPN For Free

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They’re surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can heartily recommend ExpressVPN as the best one right now.