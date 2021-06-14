The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By June 14, 2021 9:19 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Jeremias Nicolas Ponce +210 over Lewis Ritson

 

Notable New Champions:

  • UFC Flyweight Champion: Brandon Moreno
  • Bellator Welterweight Champion: Yaroslav Amosov
  • EFC Featherweight Champion: Reinaldo Ekson
  • Interim WBO Junior Lightweight Champion: Shakur Stevenson
  • WAKO Women’s 65kg Kickboxing World Champion: Teodora Manic

 

Going Forward:

  1. Lady Boxers, Fightin’: Two of the best of the female sweet science were in MMA action last week, with Claressa Shields earning a win in her first professional MMA fight, TKOing Brittney Elkin in the third round in a fight she wasn’t completely in control of at PFL 4. Then, it was Amanada Serrano improving to 2-0 with a guillotine just a minute in against Valentina Garcia Friday at iKon Fighting Federation 7.
  2. Breaking: Bones: That makes three UFC Pay-Per-Views in a row, UFC 261, 262, and 263 where a hellacious limb break happened. Weidman, Jacare, and now Jamahal Hill have all provided nightmare fuel for paying customers.
  3. Happy Trails, White Lion: And that’s a career for Alexander Povetkin, as Sasha retires with a career record of 36-3-1 and will go down as one of the best heavyweight boxers to never win a world championship.

