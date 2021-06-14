The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jeremias Nicolas Ponce +210 over Lewis Ritson
Notable New Champions:
- UFC Flyweight Champion: Brandon Moreno
- Bellator Welterweight Champion: Yaroslav Amosov
- EFC Featherweight Champion: Reinaldo Ekson
- Interim WBO Junior Lightweight Champion: Shakur Stevenson
- WAKO Women’s 65kg Kickboxing World Champion: Teodora Manic
Going Forward:
- Lady Boxers, Fightin’: Two of the best of the female sweet science were in MMA action last week, with Claressa Shields earning a win in her first professional MMA fight, TKOing Brittney Elkin in the third round in a fight she wasn’t completely in control of at PFL 4. Then, it was Amanada Serrano improving to 2-0 with a guillotine just a minute in against Valentina Garcia Friday at iKon Fighting Federation 7.
- Breaking: Bones: That makes three UFC Pay-Per-Views in a row, UFC 261, 262, and 263 where a hellacious limb break happened. Weidman, Jacare, and now Jamahal Hill have all provided nightmare fuel for paying customers.
- Happy Trails, White Lion: And that’s a career for Alexander Povetkin, as Sasha retires with a career record of 36-3-1 and will go down as one of the best heavyweight boxers to never win a world championship.