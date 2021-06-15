belal muhammad career earnings

MMA Manifesto

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Belal Muhammad enters the Octagon before facing Jordan Mein in their welterweight bout duringduring the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – L (Jouban) – $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – W (Montano) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (Luque) – $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Brown) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Mein) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Means) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Rencountre) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Neal) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – W (Millender) – $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – W (Sato) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – W (Good) – $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – W (Lima) – $114,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13/21 – NC (Edwards) –  $64,000 ($54,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – W (Maia) – $119,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $939,500

 


