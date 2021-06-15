By Jeff Fox | June 15, 2021 12:28 am

Brad Riddell Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 243 – Oct 5/19 – W (Mullarkey) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker – Feb 23/20 – W (Mustafaev) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fighter incentive pay)*

UFC 253 – Sept 27/20 – W (da Silva Coelho) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – W (Dober) – $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $227,000