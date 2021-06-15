By Jeff Fox | June 15, 2021 12:10 am

Chase Hooper Career Earnings

(Titan FC & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 14 – Jul 24/18 – W (Kawaihae) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Titan FC 55 – Jun 28/19 – W (Gomez) – $5,000 ($2,500 to show, $2,500 win bonus)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Teymur) – $51,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – L (Caceres) – $30,500 ($27,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Barrett) – $57,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 263 – Jun 12/21 – L (Peterson) – $38,900 ($30,000 to show, $4,400 from Peterson for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $193,400