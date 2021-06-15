Fighters of the Week

1. Brandon Moreno: After nearly five years in the UFC after entering as a fresh-faced 22 year-old, the Assassin Baby is now a more-weathered 27 year-old, and is a UFC champion, avenging his draw that most observers had for Deiveson Figueiredo in their first content by submitting him in their second.

2. Israel Adesanya: Left no doubt in his rematch with Marvin Vettori, pitching a shutout over five rounds to defend his UFC middleweight championship.

3. Shakur Stevenson: It was a grotesque mismatch, and Stevenson was apologetic for his performance, but he still got the job done over Jeremiah Nakathila and became the interim WBO champion at 130 pounds.

4. Yaroslav Amosov: Ran right through a completely listless Douglas Lima to capture the Bellator welterweight championship in the main event of Bellator 260.

5. Jeremias Nicolas Ponce: In the biggest upset of the weekend, Ponce knocked out Lewis Ritson in the 10th in the main event of Saturday’s Matchroom card.

6. Leon Edwards: Outclassed Nate Diaz for 24 of 25 minutes in their five-rounder at UFC 263, but faltered, and badly, down the stretch, with Diaz visibly rocking him and appeared to be on shaky legs and primed to get finished, but for whatever reason, Nate couldn’t pull the trigger.

7. Johnatha Alves: Toppled Micael Galvao in the finals of the one-night 170lb Grand Prix at Evolve Ur Game’s second offering.

8. Jose Pedraza: Overwhelmed Julian Rodriguez soundly in the co-main event of Top Rank’s ESPN card Saturday night.

9. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee Academy: Bested Elias Mahmoudi by majority decision in the main event of ONE: Full Blast II.

10. Paulo Miyao: They fought to the bell, battling for ankle locks, but the judges gave him the slight edge, defeating Lucas Pinheiro by split-decision in the main event of Fight To Win 173.

11. Paul Craig: Continues to be a wizard from his back, drawing in Jamahal Hill, and snapping his arm. No worries, they seem to have had a hell of a night after!

12. Claressa Shields: Battled back from some adversity in her MMA debut, to earn a third-round TKO over Brittney Elkin in the main event of PFL 4.

13. Asa Ten Pow: The ringside doctor had seen enough and called a stop to his fight against kickboxing veteran Kevin Ross in the main event of Triumphant 11.

14. Reinaldo Ekson: Your new EFC featherweight champion, unseating Igeu Kabesa with an arm-triangle choke in just 92 seconds.

15. Alexander Povetkin: And that’s a career for Povetkin, as Sasha retires with a career record of 36-3-1 and will go down as one of the best heavyweight boxers to never win a world championship.