Nick Mullens enters the Eagles QB Factory...

Well, if you were looking for another clue to the Jamie Newman mystery, this is probably not the smoking gun.

Newman was probably not released because of a Nick Mullens deal in the works.

We were high on Newman here at the EYE, and even our leader GK Brizer had him on his MACH-10 ballot. But recently The Great JB99 revealed his recollection of a bad review of Newman’s blackboard skills and study habits. So maybe this is just one of those movies about a guy with great potential?

I’m still not sure. I believe money is involved, somehow, some way…

Anyway…