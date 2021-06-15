Patrik Schick scores the longest goal in European Soccer Championship history

More history was made at the European Soccer Championship on Monday. In the 2–0 Czech Republic win over Scotland in Glasgow, Patrik Schick of Prague, made European Soccer Championship history by scoring the longest goal ever scored in the tournament.

Schick scored from 49.7 meters, as he delivered a perfect shot that beat Scottish goalkeeper David Marshall, who was not playing on his line at the time. However, many state it would not have mattered whether or not Marshall was playing his position properly or not. The shot reached the top corner of the net, and would have been impossible for Marshall to get to.

The previous longest goal in European Soccer Championship history came at Euro 2004. In a 1-1 tie between Germany and the Netherlands, Torsten Frings of Wurselen, Germany scored from 38.6 metres according to the Associated Press.

In the Czech Republic win over Scotland on Monday, Schick scored the other goal for the Czechs. It came in the 42nd minute, right before halftime to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead. Schick’s record-breaking came in the 52nd minute.

Schick, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, is the only player in the tournament so far with more than one goal. It was the second time in Schick’s international soccer career that he has had a two-goal game for Czech Republic. The first time came in a 2-1 Czech Republic win over Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying from Prague on June 7, 2019.

In other action on Monday, Slovakia beat Poland 2-1 in St. Petersburg, Russia. The game was supposed to be in Ireland, but was moved because the Irish government was hesitant of having spectators in Dublin.

Slovakia’s first goal was considered an own-goal. However, it came from a great shot by Slovakia’s Robert Mak, who hit the Polish post, off of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s head, and into the net. Meanwhile, in Seville, Spain and Sweden played to a 0-0 draw.