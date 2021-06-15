The HOVG Podcast: Don Nomura

By The Hall of Very Good | June 15, 2021 1:03 am

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Don Nomura.

The legendary baseball agent talks to the boys about the numerous stops on his professional journey (and how his brief baseball career saved him from being killed in a liquor store), representing Japanese superstar Hideo Nomo at a time when his homeland had deemed him a traitor, the importance of the internationalization of baseball and how a loophole led to Major League Baseball’s Asian expansion.

SHOW NOTES:

Fly Often and Carry a Big Stick: Agent Don Nomura is Trying to Introduce U.S.-Style Player Representation to Japan

Remembering Nomomania: Agent Don Nomura Looks Back at Trailblazing Client’s Historic Career

30 for 30: The Loophole

JAWS and the 2014 Hall of Fame Ballot: Hideo Nomo

