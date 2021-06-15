UFC 263 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

The Last Stylebender bounced back from his first career loss by beating Marvin Vettori for a second time this past weekend at UFC 263. He was fittingly the event’s top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Arizona State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 28 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Israel Adesanya: $642,000 ($600,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nate Diaz: $521,000 ($500,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marvin Vettori: $382,000 ($350,000 to show, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $182,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $162,000 ($120,000 to show, $42,000 fight week incentive pay)

Paul Craig: $161,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leon Edwards: $151,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Drew Dober: $136,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $133,000 ($61,000 to show, $61,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $119,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Demian Maia: $113,000 ($92,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Murphy: $111,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brad Riddell: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Joanne Calderwood: $71,000 ($60,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $64,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $58,000 ($42,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Stewart: $51,000 ($40,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Movsar Evloev: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $45,600 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,400 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Felipe: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Hooper: $38,900 ($30,000 to show, $4,400 from Peterson for missing weight, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamahal Hill: $36,500 ($32,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Hakeem Dawodu: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Collier: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Fares Ziam: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Terrance McKinney: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luigi Vendramini: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)