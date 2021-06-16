Combat

Fight of the Day: Mike Zambidis vs. Yuichiro Nagashima

Fight of the Day: Mike Zambidis vs. Yuichiro Nagashima

Combat

Fight of the Day: Mike Zambidis vs. Yuichiro Nagashima

By June 16, 2021 9:21 am

By |

 

Date: November 8, 2010
Card: K-1 World MAX 2010 World Championship Tournament Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Ryōgoku Kokugikan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home