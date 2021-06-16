Melbourne Cup Horses, Facts, Field, Result & Betting Tips

The Melbourne Cup is a historic Australian event that happens on the second day of November each year. It is one of the oldest sporting events as it was first done in 1861. The event attracts more than 100 000 spectators to the venue, and millions of others follow the event via different platforms. It is often described as ‘the race that stops the nation’. The Melbourne Cup is the richest handicap race globally, offering prize money of $8. The Melbourne Cup horses have to be three years and above and capable of running a distance of 3200 metres. Previously the distance was 3219 metres, but a review was conducted in 1972, and it was scaled down to 3200 metres.

The 2020 Melbourne Cup Results

In the 2020 Melbourne Cup event, international riders overran the event, recording incredible results. The leader was an Irish called Joseph O’Brien, who celebrated his second success in the event. He won the race with an eight-year-old Twilight Payment. Joseph’s Twilight Payment held tight and won the race ahead of the Tiger Moth, whom an Irish A. O’Brien was riding. At the third position came the Prince of Arran from the United Kingdom. The other incredible performances were from The Chosen One, Persan (20), Sir Dragonet, and Verry Elleegant, who became fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

Melbourne Cup Betting

Melbourne Cup is the biggest sporting event in Australia. The event brings together people from all walks of life. Even those who are not racing fans are ever curious to look at the Melbourne Cup odds come race day. The Melbourne Cup betting markets are often available months before the race is held. The pre-post betting markets of this event are often available throughout the year. However, the stake amount is only placed three days before the event. It is important to keep checking the odds because the Melbourne Cup odds are continuously updated on various platforms.

Melbourne Cup Field

The Melbourne Cup field is allowed to accommodate 24 horses with no emergencies allowed in the field. What horses are running in the Melbourne Cup is a question answered a few days before the event. The 24 horses are often chosen after a cumbersome exercise that involves nominations. In the 2020 event, the field had 23 horses due to the injury of King of Leogrance. The final acceptance day for the horses is often the Saturday prior to the event, which is called Victoria Derby Day. To make it to the Melbourne Cup field, you must be braced to undertake various competitive activities. Once the final participants are selected, the barriers are created, and the participants’ weights are also recorded.

Melbourne Cup Tips

Betting tips for the Melbourne Cup need a keen following of the participant’s record. It would help if you keenly studied the trends of the sport before placing a bet. The betting tips include looking for international performers who showed two-mile horses and gallopers coming off at the top from the previous run. Before placing a bet, it is vital to look for trusted tipsters to help you find more knowledge. The tips are produced after a cumbersome analysis of the participants in their previous competitions. The final betting tips are often produced after the field has been decided upon.

Melbourne Cup Facts

The Melbourne Cup facts are very useful in deciding the cup winner. The cup has got a robust history that has been made for more than 160 years. Proper usage of historical facts, betting statistics, and the current Melbourne Cup Form Guide is the best way to pick the winner of the Melbourne Cup winner during betting.