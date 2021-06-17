Matt Brown Scouting Report, including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts credentials, and more. Matt Brown Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
Matt Brown Scouting Report

Matt Brown Scouting Report

Matt Brown Scouting Report

By June 17, 2021 12:00 am

Matt Brown Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
January 10, 1981

Record

22-18 (UFC: 15-12)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Brown belt in Judo
Green belt in Jujutsu

Championships Held

ISCF East Coast Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– as tough & scrappy as they come
– great chin – very hard to KO
– knockout machine – 14 of his wins via (T)KO
– above average reach both for his height & weight class
– really pushes the pace & brings the fight to his opponent
– very accurate striker
– mixes up striking well – punches, knees, kicks, etc.
– very dangerous in the clinch
– throws in unorthodox strikes
– constantly looking for submissions
– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2008
– trains with a good fight team
– trains at elevation
– looked good his last fight (despite losing)

 

Weaknesses

– very susceptible to submissions – 10 losses via submissions
– very inconsistent – has gone on long losing streaks
– has never beaten an “elite” opponent
– poor takedown accuracy & defense
– mediocre striking defense
– gets hurt by body shots
– very old for a fighter


Synopsis

It’s looking like Matt Brown’s days in the octagon are numbered, but he’s still going strong regardless.

 

