Matt Brown Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
January 10, 1981
Record
22-18 (UFC: 15-12)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Brown belt in Judo
Green belt in Jujutsu
Championships Held
ISCF East Coast Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– as tough & scrappy as they come
– great chin – very hard to KO
– knockout machine – 14 of his wins via (T)KO
– above average reach both for his height & weight class
– really pushes the pace & brings the fight to his opponent
– very accurate striker
– mixes up striking well – punches, knees, kicks, etc.
– very dangerous in the clinch
– throws in unorthodox strikes
– constantly looking for submissions
– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2008
– trains with a good fight team
– trains at elevation
– looked good his last fight (despite losing)
Weaknesses
– very susceptible to submissions – 10 losses via submissions
– very inconsistent – has gone on long losing streaks
– has never beaten an “elite” opponent
– poor takedown accuracy & defense
– mediocre striking defense
– gets hurt by body shots
– very old for a fighter
Synopsis
It’s looking like Matt Brown’s days in the octagon are numbered, but he’s still going strong regardless.