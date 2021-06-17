Matt Brown Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

January 10, 1981

Record

22-18 (UFC: 15-12)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Judo

Green belt in Jujutsu

Championships Held

ISCF East Coast Welterweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– as tough & scrappy as they come

– great chin – very hard to KO

– knockout machine – 14 of his wins via (T)KO

– above average reach both for his height & weight class

– really pushes the pace & brings the fight to his opponent

– very accurate striker

– mixes up striking well – punches, knees, kicks, etc.

– very dangerous in the clinch

– throws in unorthodox strikes

– constantly looking for submissions

– very experienced – been in the UFC since 2008

– trains with a good fight team

– trains at elevation

– looked good his last fight (despite losing)

Weaknesses

– very susceptible to submissions – 10 losses via submissions

– very inconsistent – has gone on long losing streaks

– has never beaten an “elite” opponent

– poor takedown accuracy & defense

– mediocre striking defense

– gets hurt by body shots

– very old for a fighter



Synopsis

It’s looking like Matt Brown’s days in the octagon are numbered, but he’s still going strong regardless.