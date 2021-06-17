Ravens carry on with OTA drills despite criticism

Some NFL Players Association members are not happy with the Ravens’ decision to continue as usual with either voluntary or mandatory participation in mid-June training activities. But even the union acknowledges it is up to each team’s player members to vote whether to practice or not— and the Ravens players voted to give it a full go.

The Ravens held their final practice before training camp Wednesday June 16 with a spirited session in near pristine conditions at the Under Armour Performance Center. Baltimore concluded minicamp on Thursday focused on taking a conditioning test and meetings.

“We feel great about where we’re at and we’re ready to move into the next phase,” HC John Harbaugh said.

These are progress notes from Ryan Mink at the Ravens’ training facility on behalf of the team’s official website:

1. Lamar Jackson had perhaps his best practice of the summer, especially early on. On the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Jackson dropped a gorgeous deep pass over Sammy Watkins’ outside shoulder for a touchdown. Watkins and Marlon Humphrey were running shoulder-to-shoulder, but Watkins burst ahead at the last second to get enough separation and haul it in with his fingertips. Tough to say whether the throw or catch were prettier, but they were both as good as it gets. According to The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer’s tabulations, Jackson was 21-for-27 in 11-on-11 action. Jackson did have one interception when a deep pass for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown fluttered on him and was picked off by Humphrey.

2. Speaking of Watkins, it’s clear that he’s developing Jackson’s trust. There are times when it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of separation, but Jackson gives the bigger-bodied wideout a chance. More often than not, Watkins has come down with it. It’s still early, but if he stays healthy, Watkins could give the Ravens the downfield contested catch receiver they (and fans) have yearned for.

3. Watkins was particularly busy because first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice because he came down with a stomach virus that was so bad that he was sent back to the team hotel. Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was also absent because of a death in the family.