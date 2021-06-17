The HOVG Podcast: Joe Tessitore

By The Hall of Very Good | June 17, 2021 1:17 am



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joe Tessitore.

The co-host of “Holey Moley” talks to the boys about the new season of the hit ABC game show, that time he called one of his son’s nationally-televised college football games and shares how excited he is to return to sold out stadiums this fall.

SHOW NOTES:

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Sent Us Hole Pics and We’re Posting Them on Main

🙏🏼so happy to hear from so many touched by the beaming pride/emotion of a father getting to call his son making a memorable big play.

Truly blessed. . . postgame visit was special.

Thanks @espn & @BCFootball fam for all the love. What a game! pic.twitter.com/UDX9Yz4ISc — Joe Tessitore (@JoeTessESPN) October 31, 2020

Internet goes crazy as ESPN’s Joe Tessitore gets to make call on his son John’s huge play vs. Clemson

