The HOVG Podcast: Joe Tessitore

June 17, 2021

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Joe Tessitore.

The co-host of “Holey Moley” talks to the boys about the new season of the hit ABC game show, that time he called one of his son’s nationally-televised college football games and shares how excited he is to return to sold out stadiums this fall.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D Sent Us Hole Pics and We’re Posting Them on Main

Internet goes crazy as ESPN’s Joe Tessitore gets to make call on his son John’s huge play vs. Clemson

