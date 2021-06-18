Belgium delivers notable comeback at Euro 2020

Belgium has advanced to the round of 16 at Euro 2020, and they did so with a notable comeback. The Belgians were trailing Denmark 1-0 at halftime before scoring two second half goals en route to a 2-1 win in front of 23, 395 vocal spectators in Copenhagen. According to ESPN, this is the first time ever in the history of the European Soccer Championships that Belgium came back to win a game when trailing after the first 45 minutes, and the first time at Euro 2020 that any team accomplished that feat.

Denmark got off to a fast start, as Yussuf Poulsen of Copenhagen scored in the second minute. The RB Leipzig striker literally sent the Danish crowd into a frenzy.

Belgium evened the game in the 54th minute on a goal by Thorgan Hazard of Borussia Dortmund, and then got a game-winning goal by Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City in the 70th minute. In both goals, Belgium had remarkable and pristine passing which would definitely make the highlight reels. The Belgian star which set up both goals with exhilarating dribbling skills was Romelu Lukaku, the Inter Milan striker.

It was an extremely emotional game for the entire Danish football program, as it was their first contest since Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s opening game of the tournament against Finland. Eriksen is reportedly going to be receiving a heart-starter implant according to Mattias Karen of the Associated Press, but his future playing for Inter Milan is in jeopardy because players in Serie A are not allowed to have an implantable cardioverter defibrilator.

With the win, Belgium joins the Netherlands and Italy as the two teams that have so far advanced to the next round. Netherlands improved to 2-0 with a 2-0 win over Austria. In other action, Russia improved to 1-1 with a 1-0 win over Finland.