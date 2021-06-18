Diamondbacks set MLB record for longest road losing streak

The Arizona Diamondbacks have set the record for the longest road losing streak in Major League Baseball history according to Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated. On Thursday, the Diamondbacks lost 10-3 to the San Francisco Giants for their 23rd straight road loss.

The Diamondbacks’ last road win came on April 25 in a 7-0 Arizona win over the Atlanta Braves. The game was memorable because Madison Bumgarner threw a no-hitter.

Remarkably, Arizona went through the entire month of May without a road win. From May 4-9, Arizona lost all six games on a road trip, where they were swept in three-game series to the Miami Marlins and New York Mets. They were beaten by the Marlins, 9-3, 8-0, and 3-1. They were then beaten by the Mets, 5-4, 4-2, and 4-2.

From May 17-23, the Diamondbacks were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. They were beaten by Los Angeles with scores of 3-1, 9-1, 4-2, and 3-2, and were beaten by Colorado by scores of 7-1, 7-6, and 4-3.

Then in June, the Diamondbacks have lost their first 10 road games to extend their streak to 23. They lost 7-4, 5-1, 7-5, and 2-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2 and 4-0 to the Oakland Athletics, and then 5-2, 9-8, 13-7, and 10-3 to the San Francisco Giants.

Arizona has the worst record in Major League Baseball at the moment at 20 wins and 50 losses. The Orioles meanwhile also have a long losing streak themselves at the moment at 19 games.

Since 1900 according to ESPN, two teams held the old record for the longest road losing streak in Major League Baseball history at 22 games. They were the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1963 New York Mets.

In the record-breaking game against the Giants, Diamondbacks pitchers Zac Gallen and Riley Smith gave up four earned runs each. Arizona only had five hits as a team, while the Giants had 15 hits. Of the 15 hits for the Giants, seven were for extra bases (four doubles, two triples and one home run).