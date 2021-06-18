The Betting Window for June 18-20

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can do whatever it takes, including replacing your eyes with cybernetics, to defeat the Golden Knights!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Chan Sung Jung -105 over Dan Ige

Naoya Inoue -2200 over Michael Dasmarinas

Jaime Munguia -2800 over Kamil Szeremeta

Felix Sturm -425 over James Kraft

Dhiego Lima -175 over Matt Brown

Szeremeta is coming off of picking himself off the canvas four times against GGG before it was mercifully stopped, so no rest for the weary, as he’s in for a world of pain again.

Dasmarinas isn’t going to bring the pressure that you need to take to Inoue to keep him off his game and not let him set you up.

Last Week: $ +1.86

Year To Date: $ +53.20

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.