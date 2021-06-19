England comes up dry against Scotland at Euro 2020

England remains undefeated at Euro 2020, however their game against Scotland on Friday from Wembley Stadium in London would have left the English team with a sour taste in their mouths. England did come away with a single point as the final score was a 0-0 draw, but the fact that they seemed to be the weaker team in their game against Scotland, should leave many wondering if England has what it takes to make a deep run in the tournament.

In the 90 minutes of action, Scotland had 11 attempts compared to England’s nine. Scotland also had 13 tackles compared to England’s nine.

There are also some concerns at the moment with the overall skillset of English star striker Harry Kane. Don’t forget Kane won the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the World Cup in 2018, but so far at Euro 2020, he has yet to kick the ball past the opposition goal line. Kane was also a star in Euro 2020 qualifying, as he had 12 goals, including two hat tricks in dominant England wins over Bulgaria and Montenegro.

England’s lone goal in Euro 2020 has come off the boot of Raheem Sterling in a 1-0 win over Croatia. Don’t forget Croatia beat England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup by a score of 2-1 in extra time at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

England now has the Czech Republic in their last game in Group D. The Czechs tied Croatia at one goal apiece from Scotland in other Group D action on Friday. While we have heard nothing from Kane so far, the Czech star striker Patrik Schick already has three goals as he scored a penalty against Croatia.

Meanwhile, in other action on Friday, Sweden beat Slovakia 1-0 on a penalty from Emil Forsberg. The Swedes now improve to a record of one win and one tie. Slovakia fell to one win and one loss.