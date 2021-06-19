MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Results

By June 19, 2021 5:55 pm

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige
June 19, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,368 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+  7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):
Chan Sung Jung   (16-6, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige   (15-3, #8 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik   (59-15-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak   (12-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera   (16-7-1, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Davey Grant   (13-4, #23 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:
Julian Erosa   (25-9, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi   (9-3, #45 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:
Wellington Turman   (16-4, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Bruno Silva   (19-6)

Welterweights:
Matt Brown   (24-18, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima   (17-8, #43 ranked welterweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+  4:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:
Aleksa Camur   (6-1, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nicolae Negumereanu   (9-1, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Kanako Murata   (12-1, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba   (16-2, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Khaos Williams   (11-2, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Matthew Semelsberger   (8-2, #52 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Josh Parisian   (13-4, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Roque Martinez   (15-7-2, #36 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Joaquim Silva   (11-3, #33 ranked lightweight) vs
Rick Glenn   (21-6-1, #37 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:37)

Women’s Flyweights:
Casey O’Neill   (6-0, #31 ranked women’s flyweight***WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:54)
vs Lara Procopio   (7-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

 

